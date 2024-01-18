Entertainment in Tahoe: Arc’teryx Winter Film Tour; Expedition Echo Snowshoe Trek; U16 Far West Open Wild West Qualifier

U16 Far West Open Wild West Qualifier

Join Palisades as they dive into the world of U16 ski racing. Get ready for heart-pounding action, fierce competition, and a celebration of the remarkable talent within this age group, as they chase their dreams down the mountain slopes.

The U16 Far West Open will be all day on Friday, Jan. 19, Saturday, Jan. 20, and Sunday, Jan. 21 at Palisades Tahoe.

Battle of the Bands

Three local bands will perform in a concert fundraiser for Tahoe Truckee School of Music! There will be a raffle, silent auction, and a beer and wine bar by beverage sponsors Good Wolf Brewery and Grocery Outlet. Every dollar raised goes to music scholarships for local youth.

Battle of the Bands will be on Saturday, Jan. 20 from 6:30-11 p.m. at the Community Arts Center in Truckee. Steel Sparrows will play at 6:30 p.m., Matt Axton & Purple Curtain at 8 p.m., and Down the Rabbit Hole at 9:30 p.m. Get tickets at Givebutter.com.

Arc’teryx Winter Film Tour

Join Arc’teryx in-person for an evening to explore ideas, share stories, and get stoked for winter. 100% of ticket proceeds will support the Washoe Tribe Cultural and Outdoor Expedition Program. Arc’teryx Athletes Michelle Parker, Elena Hight, Tatum Monod, and Sam Kuch will be in attendance. Refreshments will be provided, including food and alcoholic/non-alcoholic beverages.

The Arc’teryx Winter Film Tour will be on Saturday, Jan. 20 from 6 p.m.-9 p.m. at the Olympic Village Events Center. Get tickets at Arcteryx.com.

The Road to Winter WonderGrass Matt Rainey & the Dipping Sauce

Matt Rainey and the Dippin’ Sauce are the two time winners of the Sacramento Area Music Awards for Blues Band of the Year, and 2018 International Blues Challenge Quarter Finalists in Memphis Tennessee. Often combining the Blues with a psychedelic Jam Band style, Matt Rainey fuses soulful Blues, Rock, Americana and Jam into one stunning package on the stage. The Dippin’ Sauce have opened for some Jam Band greats such as Melvin Seals (Jerry Garcia Band), John Kadlicek (Furher), Mark Karan (Rat Dog), Keller Williams and Moe.

Matt Rainey and the Dipping Sauce will be performing on Saturday, Jan. 20 from 8-11:30 p.m. at Alibi Ale Works in Incline Village. The show is FREE!

Expedition Echo Snowshoe Trek

The Sugar Pine Foundation and the Tahoe Rim Trail Association have teamed up for a morning snowshoe trek to Echo Lake. This adventure will be a leisurely snowshoe from the Echo Lake Sno-Park (Johnson Pass Rd) to Lower Echo Lake (however, it could be more challenging if snow levels are deep). Along the way, experts and friends at the Sugar Pine Foundation will reveal the mysterious world of trees and touch on the effects of the Caldor Fire. The destination provides great photo opportunities of Lower Echo Lake and the surrounding mountains of glacial moraine carved out millennia ago.

The Snowshoe Trek will be on Sunday, Jan. 21 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at Echo Lake Sno-Park. $10 reservation fee is non-refundable. Each vehicle must arrive with a Sno-Park parking permit to park at the meeting location. You can purchase a $15-day permit or $40 season permit online or at several Sno-Park permit vendors. Get your permit at Tahoerimtrail.org.

Moe.

Moe is an American jam rock band, formed at the University at Buffalo in 1989. The band members are Rob Derhak, Al Schnier, Chuck Garvey, Vinnie Amico, Jim Loughlin and Nate Wilson

Moe will be playing on Tuesday, Jan. 23 from 8 p.m.-11 p.m. at the Crystal Bay Club. Get tickets at Tixr.com.