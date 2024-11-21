Entertainment in Tahoe: Backcountry Film Festival, Downtown Holiday Lighting

Backcountry Film Festival

TRUCKEE, CA – Alibi Ale Works in Truckee is holding a screening of the 20th annual Backcountry Film Festival at 6 p.m. November 23. The film tour welcomes folks to “Grab your friends, come on out and immerse yourself in a night of films that celebrate the power and spirit of humans in winter. Adventure, travel, ski culture, ice, pain, suffering, laughter, DEEP POWDER!—you’ll find it all in this year’s lineup.”

The film tour is raising money for a number of programs, including “local SnowSchool sites, human-powered recreation and conservation efforts, and avalanche/safety programs.” The festival notes that “this screening is an annual fundraiser for Tahoe Backcountry Alliance.”

More info and tickets here: https://secure.everyaction.com/UuVlyYv13U-Duq-aLvF74Q2

Downtown Holiday Festival and Bud Fish Tree Lighting

DOWNTOWN TRUCKEE, CA – The annual festival will begin at 4 p.m. on November 22. The festival includes hot cocoa and cookies, and “culminates in the lighting of the traditional Bud Fish Tree Lighting Ceremony.” Spring & Bridge Street will be closed starting for the event starting at 4 pm, and free parking will not be available.

According to the event brief, “The Truckee Downtown Merchants Association and Truckee Rotary have collaborated on this event for more than 50 years. Every year small trees are trimmed by over 600 local elementary students. The Truckee Rotary provides Santa, hot cocoa, and service, ClickTahoe.com takes photos with Santa, and TDMA provides Holiday Lights throughout downtown Truckee.”

Event organizers “encourage public transit to make this celebration more accessible and enjoyable for all.”

Palisades Tahoe Thanksgiving Dinner

OLYMPIC VALLEY, CA – Palisades Tahoe will host a Thanksgiving Dinner this year, inviting people to join them on Turkey Day.

According to the event brief, Palisades Tahoe invites folks to “Leave the cooking to us this Thanksgiving!” They boast a “delicious grand buffet with carving stations, holiday side dishes, and desserts,” as well as a complimentary glass of champagne upon arrival,” with access to a full bar.

There will be two separate seatings: 2:30pm or 5:30pm.