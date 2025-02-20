Entertainment in Tahoe: Buckethead, DJ John Summit and more!

Buckethead at Crystal Bay Casino

Crystal Bay – Join Buckethead at 8 p.m. on Thursday, January 20 at the Crystal Bay Casino. “Come jam with us and Buckethead! Brian Patrick Carroll, known professionally as Buckethead, is an American guitarist. He has received critical acclaim for his innovative and virtuosic electric guitar playing. Buckethead’s extensive solo discography currently includes 31 studio albums.” Tickets can be purchased at http://www.crystalbaycasino.com , or call 775-833-6333 for more information.

DJ John Summit: Experts Only at the Tahoe Blue Event Center

Stateline – Join DJ John Summit for his EXPERTS ONLY show at 7:00 p.m. at the Tahoe Blue Event Center on Friday & Saturday, February 21 & 22. “John Summit makes his Lake Tahoe debut at the Tahoe Blue Event Center. This is a 21+ event.” Find more information at https://www.ticketmaster.com/tahoe-blue-event-center-tickets-stateline/venue/189530 .

WNC Professor to Present ‘Tahoe: North America’s Oldest Lake’

Carson City – Western Nevada College is delighted to host a lecture about Lake Tahoe by WNC Professor of Geosciences Dr. Winnie Kortemeier on Feb. 26. at 7 p.m. In the fall, Dr. Kortemeier completed scientific research that revealed that Lake Tahoe is at least 2.3 million years old. This amazing discovery determined that Lake Tahoe is the oldest permanent freshwater lake in North America. The lecture is open to the public at no charge. Find more information at visit wnc.edu or call 775-445-3000.

Tahoe Donner’s Winter Music Series

Truckee – Tahoe Donner invites locals and visitors to join them “every Saturday for some of Tahoe’s finest local musicians at 5:30 p.m. at Pizza on the Hill, 11509 Northwoods Blvd.” The event “features a happy hour delights and a warm, family-friendly atmosphere, it’s the perfect destination for a memorable night out after a thrilling day on the slopes”, and is free to attend. Find more information at https://www.tahoedonner.com/events/2025-winter-music-series/ .

North Tahoe Chamber Mixer

Kings Beach – Join the North Tahoe Chamber and co-host Fox Cultural Hall From 4 to 6 p.m. on February 20 for an “engaging monthly mixer”. The event will be held at North Tahoe Business Association, 8401 N Lake Boulevard, Kings Beach. Organizers invite you to “discover the venue’s dynamic performance and event spaces while hearing from Executive Director Ryan McKenzie about upcoming programs, including live performances, masterclasses, workshops, teen clubs, and arts education initiatives benefiting North Tahoe’s rural communities and schools. Network with local business leaders, enjoy delicious food and drinks, listen to live music by Peter Joseph Burtt and the Kingtide, and enter the drawing for a chance to win exciting prizes! Space is limited, so be sure to RSVP today!” Pre-registration required. For more information, visit northtahoebusiness.org.