Entertainment in Tahoe: California Honeydrops; Poker Run at Sugar Bowl; Backcountry Demo Event

California Honeydrops

The California Honeydrops, a dynamic band hailing from the Bay Area of San Francisco, are recognized for their eclectic and vibrant blend of old jazz, pre-blues, New Orleans funk, and classic R&B.

They will be performing on Friday, Jan. 5 and Saturday, Jan. 6 from 8 p.m.-11 p.m. at the Crystal Bay Club. Get tickets at Tixr.com.

Writers in the Woods

Join the Prim Library for the MFA-Creative Writing annual event featuring the MFA- Interdisciplinary Arts program. Hear writer Patrick Hicks speak about his recent work and UNR professor Matt Franks discuss his art practice. Stay after for a brief discussion and Q&A! Franks’ work engages with the relationship between high and low culture, conflating pop imagery and ‘classical’ styles of sculpture and art deploying disposable materials and repurposed objects. Recently his work has begun exploring economies of scale and production by combination of digital technology and analogue practices.

Writers in the Woods will be on Saturday, Jan. 6 from 7 p.m.-9 p.m. at 999 Tahoe Boulevard Incline Village, NV 89451. Admission is FREE!

Poker Run at Sugar Bowl Ski Resort

Join the Sugar Bowl Ski Resort’s annual game of ski poker, a family-friendly scavenger hunt all around the mountain. Ski & Ride to different “poker chip stations” on the mountain to earn cards in your poker hand. Family-friendly & no poker experience necessary. Proceeds benefit local schools in Truckee. The game is simple: after registration at the Judah Lodge, check out the Poker Run trail map to see where all the Poker Chip Stations are hidden around the mountain.

Plan your route to all of the Poker Chip Stations, ski/ride to each zone, and take a selfie with the Poker Chip to prove you were there. At the end of the day, return back to the lodge within the time limit and you’ll earn a card in your poker hand for each station you visit. We’ll choose your best hand for you, and stack you up against other players to determine who wins! Tons of cash and prizes are up for grabs. Stick around for the afterparty with live music and awards. Proceeds from the event benefit the Excellence in Education Foundation.

The poker run will be on Saturday, Jan. 6 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at Sugar Bowl Ski Resort. Get tickets at Eventbrite.com.

The North Face MTN MIX

Head to Palisades Tahoe to connect with other explorers, discover a new outdoor obsession and meet with some of the world’s best snow athletes. This tour stop will also feature a Friday night film premiere, on-mountain DJ, gear giveaways and more.

The North Face MTN MIX will be on Friday, Jan. 5, Saturday, Jan. 6, and Sunday, Jan. 7. Find the event schedule and specific times at Palisadestahoe.com.

Backcountry Demo Event

Alpenglow Sports is holding their annual demo event. The event provides a forum to perpetuate the enthusiasm for all aspects of in-area and backcountry skiing. Jones Snowboards is also bringing an incredible lineup of boards for you to demo. There’s never been a better time to try telemark skiing. Alpenglow Sports still stocks 75mm telemark equipment, while most companies are only demo-ing the NTN system. They will be also providing boots from Scarpa and Scott as well as bindings from Meidjo and 22 Designs.

The backcountry demo event will be on Saturday, Jan. 6 from 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at the Alpine side of Palisades Tahoe. The event is FREE but you must have a lift ticket.

New Year Breathwork and Sound Bath

Connect with your breath, get out of your mind, and into your body with experienced facilitator Rebekah Huitema. Join for an unforgettable Breathwork Workshop hosted by Tahoe Psychedelic Society. Remember to bring a mat, blanket, journal, and pillow!

The New Year Breathwork and Sound Bath will be on Monday, Jan. 8 from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. at Lift Wellness Workspace in Truckee. The event is run on dana (donations). Donations between $20-30 to thank the facilitator and support Tahoe Psychedelic Society are appreciated.