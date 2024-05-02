Entertainment in Tahoe: Cushing Crossing; Duo Violão Plus One; Spring Tracks Concert

Spring Tracks Concert

DJ Logic is returning after last spring’s performance! Start your day with some sunny spring laps, experience the thrill of The Cushing Crossing event, and wrap up your day perfectly with some Spring Tracks.

The Spring Tracks concert will be on Saturday, May 4 from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. at KT Base Bar at Palisades. Admission is free.

Cushing Crossing

The 32nd Annual Cushing Crossing is the best event of the spring season. Join in on the fun, watch big spills, and share some much-needed laughs with our celebrity judges and 2 of the best emcees around. Costumes are highly encouraged! The awards ceremony will immediately follow the event at Cushing Pond. Each category winner will win prizes from our sponsors: Yeti, Smith, Dakine, and Darn Tough.

Cushing Crossing will be on Saturday, May 4 from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. at Palisades. Registration fee is $20, cash only.

Handcrafted Holiday Faire

Be at the 3rd annual Spring Fling craft fair! Over 35+ local artists, crafters and small businesses with great gifts for the holidays!

The faire will be on Saturday, May 4 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at The Chateau, 955 Fairway Blvd in Incline Village.

Duo Violão Plus One

Rio de Janeiro based guitarists and classically trained musicians, Rogério Souza and Edinho Gerber, and percussionist Ami Molinelli combine the choro tradition, Brazil’s first original musical genre, with improvisation, original compositions, and a jazz vocabulary. This group’s first album, “A História de Choro”, released in 2019, was featured as one of the best musical albums of the Bay Area by the San Jose Mercury News. Duo Violão Plus One has headlined numerous music festivals in the US and elsewhere: Berkeley Choro Festival, Healdsburg Jazz Festival, Sound Room (OAKLAND), California Conservatory of Jazz, Blue Whale (L.A.), Muckenthaler Performing Arts Center (L.A.), and performed at university campuses across the US. Duo Violão Plus One will be performing on Saturday, May 4 from 2 p.m.-4 p.m. at Fox Cultural Center. Get tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/o/tahoe-music-alive-66264828393