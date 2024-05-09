Entertainment in Tahoe: Cushing Crossing Rescheduled; Mandala Dot Art Workshop 

The Cushing Crossing

The 32nd Annual Cushing Crossing is the best event of the spring season and has been rescheduled! Join in on the fun, watch big spills, and share some much-needed laughs with our celebrity judges and 2 of the best emcees around. Costumes are highly encouraged! The awards ceremony will immediately follow the event at Cushing Pond. Each category winner will win prizes from our sponsors: Yeti, Smith, Dakine, and Darn Tough. Official prize details coming soon!

Cushing Crossing will be on Saturday, May 11 from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. at Cushing Pond at Palisades Tahoe. Registration begins at 8 a.m. on the KT Deck (SAME DAY as the event) Registration fee is $20, cash only. Participants must be there in-person to register.

Mandala Dot Art Workshop

During this introductory workshop, you will make a beautiful mandala coaster with dot art. Take your mind away from stressors, one dot at a time. Make this unique gift for a friend or to decorate your place with. This workshop will be on Saturday, May 11 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at 380 N Lake Blvd in Tahoe City.) All supplies are included in this workshop. Cost is $45.00 Register at http://www.northtahoearts.org . There are no refunds for participant cancellations for this workshop due to the fact that artists are incurring costs for supplies in advance.