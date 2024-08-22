Entertainment in Tahoe: Dirtwire; An Evening at Truckee River Winery

Dirtwire

From the favelas in Brazil, Femi Kuti’s Shrine in Lagos, Tokyo’s bluegrass clubs, Ayahuasca ceremonies in Central America, Gamelan performances in Bali, desert festivals in the Australian Outback, and the 20th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s modernized new capital Astana, Dirtwire spreads their message by building bridges across musical cultures in their own unique way.

Dirtwire will be performing on Friday, Aug. 23 at 8 p.m. at the Crystal Bay Club. Get tickets at https://www.tixr.com/groups/crystalbaycasino/events/dirtwire-w-siren-seer-105706

Community Connections: An Evening at Truckee River Winery

Join the Truckee River Winery for the August Community Connections event at Truckee River Winery! This gathering will feature appetizers, a flight of four wines, and tours of Truckee’s only winery.

The evening at Truckee River Winery will be on Thursday, Aug. 29 from 5:30 p.m.-7 p.m. at 10061 S. River Street. $20 per person. Parking is available in front of The Jones’ property (a red house with white trim) and across the street in pull-in spots. Additional parking can be found at the end of East River Street at Legacy Trail, as well as above at Cottonwood’s restaurant. Bike parking is provided in the winery’s backyard. Please avoid parking on the street, in driveways, or on lawns. If you need assistance with parking, feel free to call Truckee River Winery for help.

