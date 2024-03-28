Entertainment in Tahoe: Easter brunches; Silver Belt; Soy Sauce Nation Stir Fry

The Silver Belt

Fifty athletes including top pros, wild cards and local legends will be invited to compete in a film-based competition, judged by the athletes themselves. Day one the athletes will be a freeride session utilizing all the amazing terrain in the Silver Belt Gully.

Days two and three introduce a new concept: ShapeShifter. The athletes will identify natural features, such as hips, cliffs and spines to be shoveled, shaped and shifted into a natural terrain park. Once the work is complete it’s show time once again. Cameras roll as the athletes take to the transformed playground, showcasing their skills in yet another breathtaking competition, with their peers serving as the ultimate arbiters of greatness.

Get ready to witness history in the making as the Silver Belt pushes the progression of freeride. It’s not just a competition; it’s a celebration of innovation, skill, and progression that will inspire you to take to the mountain.

The Silver Belt will be on Friday, March 29 starting at 9 a.m. through Sunday, March 31 until 5 p.m. at Sugar Bowl Resort.

Easter Keg and Golden Egg Hunt

Sugar Bowl is hosting the annual Easter Keg & Golden Egg Hunt on, you guessed it, Easter! You could win a season pass or a free keg! For the adults-only challenge, find the Easter Keg stashed somewhere on the slopes (don’t worry, it’s empty!) and Sugar Bowl will trade you for a gift card, valid for a real keg. There will also be a family-friendly Golden Egg Hunt. Find it and win a FREE 2024/25 Unrestricted Season Pass!

The Easter Keg and Golden Egg Hunt will be on Sunday, March 31 starting at 9 a.m. at Sugar Bowl Resort.

Grand Easter Brunch

Join the Ritz Carlton for this special Easter Sunday to celebrate with friends and family. Enjoy Bottomless Mimosas. Keep an eye out for the Easter Bunny!

The Grand Easter Brunch will be on Sunday, March 31 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at The Ritz. $165 adults, $70 for children ages 13-18, $35 for children ages 3-12.

Easter at Crosswinds

Don’t have a church to go to this Easter? Come celebrate with Crosswinds. Come for a free pancake breakfast, photos with the Easter Bunny, and raffles for the whole family.

Easter at Crosswinds will be on Sunday, March 31 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at Crosswinds in Truckee.

Easter Champagne Brunch Buffet and Egg Hunt

Join Granlibakken on Easter Sunday for their annual Easter Brunch Buffet, including a visit from the Easter Bunny and egg hunts for the kids. The buffet menu features house-made breakfast favorites, brunch specialities, and desserts, plus coffee, teas, hot chocolate and juice. For adults 21+ enjoy free-flow mimosas for an additional $20.

The Easter buffet will be on Sunday, March 31 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Granlibakken Tahoe. Book a spot at https://www.granlibakken.com/local-events/easter-brunch

Soy Sauce Nation Stir Fry

Be at Soy Sauce Nation’s Stir Fry at Woodward Tahoe for this AAPI-focused snowboard event that welcomes everyone, including BIPOC and LGBTQ+ communities, for a unique experience. Come ride a custom park built by Woodward, and savor food, prizes, art, and the gathering of Pros, Flows, Industry Heads, Friends, and Families. This event is a space to not only celebrate who we are, but recognizing where we come from and all the diversity of nationalities and backgrounds in the snowboarding community.

The Soy Sauce Nation Stir Fry will run all day from Wednesday, Marcy 27 through Friday, March 29 at Woodward Tahoe Boreal Mountain Resort.