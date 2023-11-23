Entertainment in Tahoe: Elephant Revival; Winter Speaker Series: Michelle Parker; Kings Beach Holiday Walkabout

Elephant Revival with Special Guest Joe Purdy

Elephant Revival is a unique collection of multi-instrumentalists blending elements of Celtic, Americana, Folk and Indie Art Rock. The band consists of Bonnie Paine (vocals, cello, djembe, washboard and musical saw), Bridget Law (fiddle, vocals), Dango Rose (upright bass, mandolin, vocals), Charlie Rose (banjo, pedal steel, mandolin, vocals) Darren Garvey (drums, percussion, vocals) and Daniel Sproul (guitars, vocals) of Rose Hill Drive.

Elephant Revival will be performing on Friday, Nov. 24 from 8-11 p.m. at the Crystal Bay Club. Tickets start at $40. Get them at Tixr.com.

Sip and Shop Small Business Saturday

Enjoy free hot chocolate, wine and cider while you shop locally. Explore one-of-a-kind gifts for all ages made by more than 60 local artists. Sale prices throughout the store with extended shopping hours.

Sip and Shop will be on Saturday, Nov. 25 from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. at the Chickadee Art Collective at 8428 Trout Ave., Kings Beach.

Kings Beach Holiday Walkabout

Support your local shops on Small Business Saturday! Enjoy music, festive treats and sips, along the way. Special sales discounted items, gift certificates and holiday cheer await you! Santa may even make an appearance from the North Pole!

Participating Businesses: The Robins Nest, Jackpot Thrift, Pistol Annie’s Flea Market,

Brockway Art & Culinary Antiques, Hot Diggity Dog & Cat Pet Store, Lady Luck Skate Shop, KB Print & Frame, Wellbeing Gifts & Massage, Chickadee Art Collective, KB Nails, and Ace Hardware.

The Kings Beach Holiday Walkabout will be on Saturday, Nov. 25 from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. in Downtown Kings Beach.

Jelly Bread

Jelly Bread has risen from Reno/Lake Tahoe area favorites into a nationally- touring, powerhouse quintet that delivers a high-energy, chameleonic playlist all over the United States. Bread’s distinct style is identified by a blend of desert twang meeting the urban tones of funk and rock.

Jelly Bread is performing on Saturday, Nov. 25 from 8-11 p.m. at the Crystal Bay Club. Tickets start at $15. Get them at Tixr.com.

Tune for Speed

Join ski racer Travis Ganong, Start Haus, and Brandon Sim for an evening of ski tech and tuning. Hear directly from Ganong about how he wants to be teched for a World Cup race. Sim will explain his philosophy for tuning skis for race day based on conditions and the athlete.

Tune for Speed will be on Saturday, Nov. 25 from 6-7:30 p.m. at Start Haus located at 11410 Deerfield Dr. FREE and open to the public! For those unable to attend in person, the event will be recorded and live-streamed on the Start Haus website.

Winter Speaker Series #1: Michelle Parker

Michelle Parker, a prominent figure in freeskiing, celebrated her 20th professional season in 2022, known for her prowess in big mountain terrain. Despite her success in the sport and collaborations with Red Bull, a significant shift occurred when her father was diagnosed with dementia. This led Parker to reprioritize, becoming a part-time caregiver and gaining a new perspective on life’s fragility. In her show, “A Shift In Perspective,” she shares the emotional journey of realizing the value of time spent with her father. Despite the challenges, this perspective contributed to her success in a recent Alaskan ski expedition. The Winter Speaker Series supports the Tahoe Area Mountain Biking Association (TAMBA), a nonprofit dedicated to trail advocacy, maintenance, and community events in the Tahoe region.

Parker will be speaking on Thursday, Nov. 30 from 6-8:30 p.m. at the Olympic Village Events Center. FREE!