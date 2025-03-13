Entertainment in Tahoe: Empty Bowls, The Motet & Polyrhythmics and more

Empty Bowls Sierra Community House

Join for Empty Bowls for Sierra Community House at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 12 on 948 Incline Way, Incline Village. “Join us for an impactful evening with delicious soups, fresh bread, and handcrafted ceramic bowls. 100% of proceeds benefit Sierra Community House’s Hunger Relief Program. Ticket purchase required. For more information, visit sierracommunityhouse.org or call 530-546-0952.”

The Motet & Polyrhythmics at Crystal Bay Casino

Hear The Motet & Polyrhythmics play at 8 p.m. on Friday, March 14 at Crystal Bay Casino, 14 State Highway 28, Crystal Bay. “Performing at the Crown Room at Crystal Bay Casino! Ticket purchase required. $30 in advance, $35 at the door. For more information, visit http://www.crystalbaycasino.com or call 775-833-6333.”

Ski with a Scientist

Join TERC scientists on Friday, March 14 for “a fun, interactive on-the-mountain tour at Alpine in partnership with the US Forest Service. Do you love to ski/snowboard and science? This is a unique opportunity for you! Learn about the research and education of the UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center (TERC), the environmental history of Alpine, and the role of the US Forest Service and public lands at Palisades Tahoe. Find more information at https://tahoe.ucdavis.edu/events/ski-scientist .”

IHS Annual Crab Feed Fundraiser

The IHS Annual Crab Feed Fundraiser will be held on Saturday, March 15 from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe, 111 Country Club Dr., Incline Village. “Live music, cocktails, delicious food/wine, amazing auction items, and dancing are on tap for the annual IHS Boosters Crab Feed Fundraiser sponsored by the Dave and Cheryl Duffield. Every year this event sells out and raises important funds to support Incline High School students and staff. Please join us for this incredible evening. The theme this year is Green and Gold Carnival. Think beads, feathers, festive, green, and gold for inspiration. Ticket purchase required. For more information, visit inclineboosters.com or call 775-832-4260.”

Tainted Love at Crystal Bay Casino

Tainted Love will play at Crystal Bay Casino at 9 p.m. on Saturday, March 15. “For 2 decades, TAINTED LOVE has been thrilling audiences nationwide with its high-energy, over-the-top renditions of pop music from the treasure trove known as the 1980s. Their show delivers something for every music fan: pulsing dance beats, fist-pumping rock anthems, and guilty-pleasure sing-alongs, all performed with the highest level of musicianship and state-of-the-art sound and lighting. Ticket purchase required. $25 For more information, visit http://www.crystalbaycasino.com or call 775-833-6333.”

Live Music With Brother Dan Palmer at Grand Lodge Casino

Brother Dan Palmer will play at Grand Lodge Casino 9 p.m. Saturday, March 15. “Join Brother Dan Palmer for live music in the casino! Enjoy Brother Dan’s epic playlist as you indulge in Nevada-style fun! Featuring songs you know and love, with artful arrangements and passionate delivery, no two evenings are the same. For more information, visit http://www.grandlodgecasino.com or call 800-327-3910.”