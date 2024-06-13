Entertainment in Tahoe: Father’s Day Special; Big Blue Adventure 8 Miler; Alpenglow Expedition Welcome Back

Father’s Day Special

Treat the dad in your life to a delicious dinner at Cedar House Pub & Deck located at Granlibakken Tahoe. Three additional menu items are available June 14-16 to celebrate all weekend.

The Father’s Day Special will run from Friday, June 14 through Sunday, June 16 at Granlibakken Tahoe.

Alpenglow Expedition Welcome Back

Revelshine is throwing a welcome back bash for Adrian Ballinger & the Alpenglow crew as they return from their expedition to Mountain Everest — and you’re invited. You’ll be joined by co-founders and pro athletes Jeremy Jones, Emily Harrington, and Michelle Parker for conversation small bites, Revelshine on tap, & an ultimate UBCO bike giveaway!

The Alpenglow Expedition Welcome back party will be on Friday, June 14 from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. at Alpenglow Expeditions.

Day of Healing Arts

Come spend the day with Tahoe Flow Arts and Fitness in their inviting studio, and outdoor garden! This special event will highlight the best in health, wellness, and the dynamic world of flow arts, movement practices, and performance, featuring talented practitioners from the community. Enjoy free access to all the day’s offerings, with the opportunity to make a voluntary donation in support of the event.

Day of Healing Arts will be on Saturday, June 15 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at Tahoe Flow Arts and Fitness. View that schedule at https://tahoeflow.com/a-day-of-healing-arts/

Big Blue Adventure 8 Miler

The Olympic Valley Half Marathon starts and finishes at the Village At Palisades Tahoe. The fast course is an out and back featuring paved trail through the valley and along the scenic Truckee River corridor. Enjoy post race refreshments in the Palisades Tahoe Village and enjoy a perfect Tahoe afternoon.

The 8 miler will be on Saturday, June 15 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Register at https://bigblueadventurellc.enmotive.com/events/register/2024-olympic-valley-half-marathon-and-8-miler

Picnic Rock Trail Work Days

This project will focus on maintaining the TRT from Picnic Rock south towards Tahoe City.

The work days will run from Tuesday, June 18 to Thursday, June 20 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Hard hats, tools, eye protection, and gloves are provided by the TRTA. This trail work event is rated moderate because trail work requires using tools, hiking and getting dirty.