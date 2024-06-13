Entertainment in Tahoe: Father’s Day Special; Big Blue Adventure 8 Miler; Alpenglow Expedition Welcome Back
Father’s Day Special
Treat the dad in your life to a delicious dinner at Cedar House Pub & Deck located at Granlibakken Tahoe. Three additional menu items are available June 14-16 to celebrate all weekend.
The Father’s Day Special will run from Friday, June 14 through Sunday, June 16 at Granlibakken Tahoe.
Alpenglow Expedition Welcome Back
Revelshine is throwing a welcome back bash for Adrian Ballinger & the Alpenglow crew as they return from their expedition to Mountain Everest — and you’re invited. You’ll be joined by co-founders and pro athletes Jeremy Jones, Emily Harrington, and Michelle Parker for conversation small bites, Revelshine on tap, & an ultimate UBCO bike giveaway!
The Alpenglow Expedition Welcome back party will be on Friday, June 14 from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. at Alpenglow Expeditions.
Day of Healing Arts
Come spend the day with Tahoe Flow Arts and Fitness in their inviting studio, and outdoor garden! This special event will highlight the best in health, wellness, and the dynamic world of flow arts, movement practices, and performance, featuring talented practitioners from the community. Enjoy free access to all the day’s offerings, with the opportunity to make a voluntary donation in support of the event.
Day of Healing Arts will be on Saturday, June 15 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at Tahoe Flow Arts and Fitness. View that schedule at https://tahoeflow.com/a-day-of-healing-arts/
Big Blue Adventure 8 Miler
The Olympic Valley Half Marathon starts and finishes at the Village At Palisades Tahoe. The fast course is an out and back featuring paved trail through the valley and along the scenic Truckee River corridor. Enjoy post race refreshments in the Palisades Tahoe Village and enjoy a perfect Tahoe afternoon.
The 8 miler will be on Saturday, June 15 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Register at https://bigblueadventurellc.enmotive.com/events/register/2024-olympic-valley-half-marathon-and-8-miler
Picnic Rock Trail Work Days
This project will focus on maintaining the TRT from Picnic Rock south towards Tahoe City.
The work days will run from Tuesday, June 18 to Thursday, June 20 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Hard hats, tools, eye protection, and gloves are provided by the TRTA. This trail work event is rated moderate because trail work requires using tools, hiking and getting dirty.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.