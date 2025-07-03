Entertainment in Tahoe: Fourth of July and live music

Friday, July 4

Holiday Events

Everline Resort & Spa, Lake Tahoe is rolling out an exciting lineup of festive outdoor activities, live music, and classic summer fun from July 4–6, 2025. Set against the stunning backdrop of Olympic Valley, the resort transforms into a vibrant hub of celebration, featuring BBQs, lawn games, nature walks, and hands-on experiences for all ages. Highlights include: BBQ & Live Music: Enjoy delicious poolside BBQ paired with live music from noon to 6:00 p.m. on July 4th and 5th, followed by more live music at Sandy’s Pub from 6:00 – 9:00 p.m. Recreational Fun: Guests can try their hand at pickleball, archery, footgolf, or join a cornhole tournament. Nature lovers can explore guided walks or join the immersive “Trout to Table” experience.

Tahoe City Celebration on the Lake. Get ready for a classic summer celebration as Tahoe City's 4th of July festivities return in full swing on Friday, July 4, 2025, at Commons Beach. Hosted by the Tahoe City Downtown Association (TCDA), this beloved annual event invites locals and visitors to enjoy a full day of family-friendly fun, live music, food vendors, and a spectacular fireworks show over Lake Tahoe. The 77th fireworks show is presented by Sierra Sage Roofing & Sheet Metal. Tahoe City's fireworks are completely funded by donations. Festivities kick off at 11 a.m. with kids' activities, food, live music and entertainment throughout Tahoe City, including a number of Fireworks Viewing parties. Commemorative 4th of July t-shirts and hats will be for sale at Heritage Plaza and outside North Tahoe Arts Center to benefit the fireworks show. At 9:30 p.m., the celebration will culminate with a breathtaking fireworks display launched over the lake.

Pancake Breakfast at the Fire Station. Friday, July 4 from 7am-10m | Truckee Fire Station 92 Fuel up for the festivities with a hearty (and free!) pancake breakfast served by Truckee’s own firefighters. This beloved community tradition brings locals and visitors together to enjoy breakfast, coffee, and camaraderie — all in support of the Truckee Firefighters Charitable Fund.

4 Firecracker Mile. Friday, July 4 from 9:45-10am | Truckee Fire Station 92 , 11473 Donner Pass Rd, Truckee, CA 96161 Truckee’s 4th of July festivities kick off first thing in the morning with the Firecracker Mile, where runners of all levels (elite to family fun) toe the line for staggered starts beginning at 9:45am. The mile-long race follows the parade route.

, 11473 Donner Pass Rd, Truckee, CA 96161 4th of July Parade in Downtown Truckee. Friday, July 4 from 10am-1pm | Downtown Truckee Celebrate Independence Day in true mountain town style at Truckee’s beloved 4th of July Parade. Starting at 10am, this festive event marches through historic Downtown Truckee with colorful floats, local performers, fire trucks, horses, and patriotic fun for all ages.

West End Beach Celebration Attending the 4th of July Celebration at West End Beach? Get excited for a full day of fun with music, games, and feel good summer vibes all day. The beach opens at 9 a.m., activities kick off at 1:30 p.m. and fireworks are scheduled for 9:30 p.m. Learn more at https://www.tdrpd.org/220/4th-of-July



Sunday, July 6

Mimosa Cruise

11 a.m., Action Water Sports, Give Us a Call, Tahoe Vista. Sailing with a side of mimosas!Start your weekend right with mimosas and local pastries on a serene sailing adventure! Enjoy an hour and a half aboard the 55′ Sierra Cloud, gliding along Lake Tahoe’s untouched eastern shores. Experience tranquility and breathtaking views on this premier sailing charter. Pre-registration required. $120 per adult, $80 per child (2-16 yrs) For more information, visit http://www.awsincline.com or call 775-831-4386.

Kurt Beckering & Sean Duerr

6 p.m., Jason’s Beachside Grille, 8338 N Lake Boulevard, Kings Beach. Dynamic duo Kurt Beckering and Sean Duerr visit Jason’s for a night of relaxing tunes and great food! Don’t miss it! For more information, call 530-546-3315.

Pops & Patriotic Songs (Tahoe City)

4 p.m., North Lake Tahoe High School, 2945 Polaris Road, Tahoe City. Join the Tahoe Philharmonic Orchestra and Chorus for a holiday evening of patriotic music and community celebration. Enjoy powerful performances of American classics, including: “Armed Forces Medley”, “Battle Hymn of the Republic”, and “Stars and Stripes Forever” by Sousa. Ticket purchase required. For more information, visit http://www.tahoe-philharmonic.com or call 765-862-2282.

Tuesday, July 8

Village at Palisades Tahoe Summer Bluesday: Terry Hanck

6-8:30 p.m., Events Plaza in Village at Palisades.

The free, family-friendly concerts have become a summertime staple in Palisades Tahoe and will take place every Tuesday from June 24 through August 26 in the Events Plaza from 6:00 pm to 8:30 pm. Participating musicians in the summer’s line-up include a returning list of legends and locals including The Blues Monsters. Bluesdays features an outdoor Blues bar with beer, wine, and spirits in partnership with Tremigo Mexican Kitchen & Deschutes Brewery. Learn more at https://www.palisadestahoe.com/events-and-activities/events-calendar/bluesdays-1 .

Wednesday, July 9

Abby Osborn

6 p.m., Jason’s Beachside Grille, 8338 N Lake Boulevard, Kings Beach. Kick back with smooth tunes from Abby Osborn at Jason’s! A great way to enjoy a great meal! For more information, call 530-546-3315.

Thursday, July 10

Robbie Gade & Friends

6 p.m., Jason’s Beachside Grille, 8338 N Lake Boulevard, Kings Beach. Every Thursday, enjoy music from Robbie Gade on the Sandbar! Don’t miss it! For more information, call 530-546-3315.