Entertainment in Tahoe: Free Avalanche Awareness Event; Pangea Ski and Snowboard Film Tour; Ski Swap

Pangea Ski and Snowboard Film Tour

Join Alibi Ale Works for a thrilling showcase of the latest Ski and Snowboard films from Pangea’s talented professional athletes. Whether you’re a seasoned rider or just getting into the scene, this event will surely get you pumped for the upcoming season.

The film tour will be on Friday, Nov. 8 from 8 p.m.-11 p.m. at Alibi Ale Works in Truckee. Get tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pangea-ski-snowboard-film-tour-2024-lake-tahoe-ca-tickets-1033762821427?aff=odcleoeventsincollection

Skyway Man Featuring Nightbrain Concert

With their eclectic style they have packed a variety of genres into their music; along with spiritual explorations, alternate worlds, and undercurrents of UFOlogy.

The concert will be on Saturday, Nov. 9 at 7 p.m. at Fox Cultural Hall. Get tickets at https://foxculturalhall.ticketspice.com/skywayman

Ski Swap

Entry is $10 per person, with proceeds benefiting the TCCSEA Youth Programs. There is no pre-registration, but the event will limit shoppers to 25 at a time. A food truck will be on-site, though the vendor is to be determined. For those looking to sell gear, a 20% commission will support youth programs, and all items must be priced over $20. Sellers should clean and sanitize their items, attach the provided tags securely, and complete the necessary paperwork. The swap will accept a variety of gear including skis (classic, skate, touring, backcountry), snowshoes, roller skis, bikes, winter athletic clothing, and other human-powered sports equipment.

The 2024 Ski Swap will be held on Saturday, Nov. 9 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Tahoe Cross-Country Lodge.

The Beta – A Free Avalanche Awareness Event

Come learn about avalanche awareness with Tahoe Mountain Sports in preparation for backcountry skiing this year.

The avalanche awareness event will be on Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 6 p.m. at Alibi Ale Works in Truckee.

Big Head Todd and The Monsters

Big Head Todd and The Monsters is a rock band formed by Todd Park Mohr, Brian Nevin, and Rob Squires in 1986 in Colorado. The band has released several albums since 1989. Their 1993 album Sister Sweetly went platinum in the United States.

Big Head Todd and The Monsters will be playing on Thursday, Nov. 14 from 8 p.m.-11 p.m. at Crystal Bay Club. Get tickets at https://www.tixr.com/groups/crystalbaycasino/events/big-head-todd-the-monsters-112082

Zoe Meyer is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication for Tahoe Daily Tribune. She can be reached at zmeyer@sierrasun.com.