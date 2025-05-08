Entertainment in Tahoe: Full Moon Kayaking Tours, Mother’s Day events, & more!

Clearly Tahoe offers tour on clear kayaks. Provided/ Clearly Tahoe



Thursday, May 8th

Family Story Time

10:30-11 a.m., Incline Village Library, 845 Alder Avenue, Incline Village. “For children of all ages with a focus on enjoying literacy and language as a family. Enjoy stories, fingerplays, and wiggle action as part of the experience to encourage a love of books, empower thinking, stimulate creativity, and promote an overall sense of wellbeing. Stay & Play after the program for more fun with music, STEAM toys, and friends. Pre-registration required. For more information, visit http://www.washoecountylibrary.us/libraries/incline-village.php or call 775-832-4130.”

Public Tours from the Tahoe Science Center

11 a.m., Tahoe Science Center, 201 Country Club Dr., Incline Village. “Dive into Lake Tahoe without getting wet! Explore interactive exhibits, learn about the lake ecosystem, and why it’s changing and find out how you can keep Tahoe blue. When you visit the Tahoe Science Center, you learn the latest findings from the world-class UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center (TERC), a global leader in research, education, and public outreach on lakes. Ticket purchase & pre-registration required. $5-$10 For more information, visit tahoe.ucdavis.edu or call 775-881-7560.”

Live Music at Cutthroat’s Saloon

6-8 p.m., Cutthroat’s Saloon, 111 Country Club Drive, Incline Village. “Join us each Thursday for a night of live music, great food, and wonderful people! For more information, visit http://www.hyatt.com/en-US/hotel/nevada/hyatt-regency-lake-tahoe-resort-spa-and-casino/tvllt or call 775-832-1234.”

Live Music in the Lounge

6-8 p.m., The Incline Lodge, 1003 Tahoe Boulevard, Incline Village. “Thursdays are for live music! Join us in the lounge and enjoy craft cocktails and live music from 6 PM – 8 PM For more information, visit theinclinelodge.com or call 775-260-5750.”

Saturday, May 10th

Sinatra Sings, Basie Swings Ft. Matt Mauser (Reno)

4 p.m., Nightingale Concert Hall, 1664 N Virginia St., Reno. “Bringing the timeless allure of Ol’ Blue Eyes and the incomparable Sinatra sound, guest vocalist and songwriter Matt Mauer is set to deliver a classic big band performance infused with the best of Sinatra, Count Basie, Bruno Mars, Tom Jones, and other top-of-the-charts favorites. Teaming up with the illustrious Reno Jazz Orchestra, Mauer will treat the audience to a vibrant medley of Jazz, Traditional, Pop, Swing, R&B, and even Bolero, promising the sensational sounds of Swing! Ticket purchase required. For more information, visit renojazzorchestra.org or call 775-372-6160.”

Funky Frontier at Crystal Bay Casino

8 p.m., Crystal Bay Casino, 14 State Highway 28, Crystal Bay. “Funky Frontier is live at the Crystal Bay Casino in the Red Room! Doors: 7 pm Show: 8 pm Free For more information, visit http://www.crystalbaycasino.com or call 775-833-6333.”

Sunday, May 11th

Mother’s Day Sound Bath

6-7 p.m., Steamboat Hot Springs Healing Center & Spa, 16010 S Virginia Street, Reno. “Celebrate yourself or a beloved mom with a serene outdoor sound bath at Steamboat Hot Springs—an intentional space for rest, renewal, and connection. Set just before sunset and nestled beside our gently flowing creek, this experience invites you to unwind in nature’s beauty as the sounds of water, birdsong, and healing instruments harmonize around you.Relax under the open sky as sound therapist Michaela Meliss Southard guides you through a 60-minute journey of sound using crystal bowls, chimes, and soothing tones designed to restore balance to your mind, body, and spirit. Surrounded by the calming rhythm of the natural landscape, this is a time to ground, breathe, and receive. $40. For more information, visit steamboatsprings.org or call 775-853-6600.”

Full Moon Kayaking Tours

6-8:30 p.m., Tahoe Vista Recreation Area, 7010 N Lake Blvd, Tahoe Vista. “Float in a kayak on the clear blue water while the sun sets the sky on fire, the full moon rises, and the stars twinkle! The water will be calm and quiet as the wind dies down and other boats button up for the night. Increase your knowledge of astronomy with jaw dropping views of Lake Tahoe illuminated by the light of the full moon. We paddle for about two hours before landing on the beach to cap it all off with hot drinks, snacks, and more stargazing on the beach. Pre-registration required. $80 per person. For more information, visit http://www.tahoeadventurecompany.com or call 530-913-9212.”

Full Moon Snowshoe Tour

6:30-9:30 p.m., Tahoe Adventure Company, 7010 N Lake Blvd, Tahoe Vista. “Join us for our very special Full Moon Snowshoe Treks. Take in the brisk mountain air as you snowshoe under the moon and learn about the High Sierra. Our knowledgeable guides will discuss local natural history and fascinating facts about our moon. Ticket purchase & pre-registration required. $90/person For more information, visit http://www.tahoeadventurecompany.com or call 530-913-9212.”

Monday, May 12th

Full Moon Kayaking Tours

Full Moon Snowshoe Tour

Tuesday, May 13th

Family Story Time

Tuesday Night Karaoke

8 p.m., The Paddle Wheel Saloon, 120 Country Club Dr., Incline Village. “The Paddle Wheel has become the hot spot for Karaoke anywhere around North Lake Tahoe. Every Tuesday night, you will enjoy free admission and a great vibe to throw down your favorite tunes with all your peeps. Hosted By DJ Mitchslap. Come see what its all about! Free. For more information, call 775-831-2596.”

Wednesday, May 14th

Soirée Fundraiser – Montreux (Reno)

5:30-8:30 p.m., Natarajan Residence, 5775 Nordend Way, Reno. “You are cordially invited to join us in Montreux for an evening of intimate music making, delightful hors d’oeuvres, and charming conversation while enjoying the captivating performance of our visiting and local opera cast.This private event includes a 60-minute concert featuring soloists of the Tahoe Symphony. You’ll enjoy a world-class performance while learning about the mission and impact of our musical organization.All proceeds and donations (tax-deductible) will directly fund Tahoe Symphony’s current season, including numerous special projects in celebration of our 20th anniversary. We hope you can join us for a wonderful afternoon and become a part of the Tahoe Symphony family! For more information, visit toccatatahoe.org or call 775-524-2175.”