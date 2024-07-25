Entertainment in Tahoe: Gambler’s Run Music Festival; Washoe Tribe Festival; Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark Photo Contest

Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark Photo Contest

The Town of Truckee will be announcing the winners of the “Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark” photo contest. The winning photographs, along with other notable entries, will be unveiled at a public reception.

The winners will be announced on Friday, July 26 from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. in the main hallways of the TDRPD Steve Randall Community Recreation Center.

Music at the Castle

Tickets are $150 and include the excellent opportunity to drive down into Emerald Bay, parking (a $10 value), a twilight reception of light apps and fine wine, and a live courtyard concert. This event is sponsored by Highway 12 passionate about high-quality wine and art. Seating is limited to 40 guests, a reservation is required.

Music at the Castle will be on Friday, July 26 from 4:45 p.m.-7:30 p.m. at Emerald Bay. Buy tickets at https://sierrastateparks.org/events/music-at-the-castle-night-one

Gambler’s Run Music Festival

Held at the Crystal Bay Club Casino in North Lake Tahoe, the festival promises three days of music, mountains, and gambling. Headliners include Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Jackie Greene with Karl Denson, and The Wood Brothers, offering a mix of funk, rock, and jam music. The festival grounds open at noon daily, featuring local food and craft vendors, with live entertainment. After Parties in The Crown Room will feature The Floozies, Pigeons & Friends, and The High Step Society. VIP options include appetizers, a private lounge, and a live stream of the performances. Don’t miss this exciting event!

Gambler’s Run Music Festival will be on Friday, July 26 through Sunday, July 28 from 2 p.m.-10 p.m. at Crystal Bay Casino.

Incline Open Tennis Tournament

The Incline Open is a fun-filled tennis competition for players of all skill levels. Men’s and Women’s Singles divisions; plus Men’s, Women’s, and Mixed Doubles divisions for players levels 3.0 – 5.0. Winners’ names are added to the huge Incline Open trophy, which is on display at the Incline Village Tennis & Pickleball Center throughout the year.

The Incline Open Tennis Tournament will run from Friday, July 26 through Sunday, July 28 from 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. at Incline Village Tennis and Pickleball Center. Register at https://www.yourtahoeplace.com/events/incline-open-tennis-tournament

Bike-A-Thon

High Fives Foundation, in collaboration with Sky Tavern Bike Park and Pedal for Positivity, is thrilled to announce its Bike-a-Thon. A full day of activities, camaraderie, and fun for all ages!

The Bike-A-Thon will be on Saturday, July 27 from 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. at Sky Tavern in Reno.

Washoe Tribe Festival

Indigenous Culture and Arts Festival hosted by the Washoe Tribe of Nevada & California.

The Washoe Tribe Festival will be all day on Saturday, July 27 and Sunday, July 28 at Meeks Bay Resort located at 7941 Emerald Bay Road in Tahoma.

Donner Lake Triathlon

The 42nd Donner Lake Triathlon (DLT) returns to Truckee. This popular triathlon is known for its stunning setting, challenging course, and proximity to Truckee and North Lake Tahoe. The event also includes the 13th Donner Lake Kids Triathlon and the 11th Donner Lake Half Triathlon. Visitors are encouraged to extend their stay to enjoy the area’s exceptional recreational opportunities. The DLT is organized by Big Blue Adventure, LLC, which also produces other notable events such as the Lake Tahoe Triathlon, Truckee Half Marathon, Tahoe Trail Running Series, and Thunderbird Paddling Festival.

The Donner Lake Triathlon will be on Saturday, July 27 from 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Register at https://donnerlaketri.com/

Titleist Ball Fitting

The golf ball is the only piece of equipment you use on every shot. Make sure you’re playing with the right one for your golf game by attending a tour-quality fitting.Titleist Ball Fitting will be on Tuesday, July 30 at the Incline Village Championship Golf Course Driving Range. Reservations are required. Register at https://www.yourtahoeplace.com/events/titleist-ball-fitting-selection-event