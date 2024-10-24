Entertainment in Tahoe: Halloween Parade; Rocky Horror Picture Show; Creeper’s Ball with Mustache Harbor
Halloween Parade
Parade through downtown Truckee to the Community Arts Center, then Trick-Or-Treat through the Community Arts Center for candy and fun Halloween themed doors.
The Halloween Parade will be on Friday. Oct. 25 starting at 6 p.m. in front of the fire station.
Creeper’s Ball with Mustache Harbor
For over a decade Mustache Harbor has been thrilling audiences across the country with their spot-on renditions of the smoothest music from the 1970’s and 80’s, all performed with the highest level of musicianship and state-of-the-art sound and lighting.
Mustache Harbor will be performing on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 8 p.m.-11 p.m. at Crystal Bay Club. Get tickets at https://www.tixr.com/groups/crystalbaycasino/events/creepers-ball-w-mustache-harbor-113956
Pressed Flower Pumpkin Workshop
Join Alyssa Oliveira of The Fractal Florist for a hands-on workshop where she’ll guide you in creating beautiful, one-of-a-kind pumpkins adorned with pressed flowers—perfect for the holidays! Enjoy exclusive wine and food specials available for workshop participants.
The Pressed Flower Pumpkin Workshop will be on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. at Tahoe Wine Collective in the Boatworks Mall. Register at https://www.tahoewinecollective.com/events?utm_source=TCDA+Email+Subscribers&utm_campaign=615763da7b-EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_2023_09_01_08_01_COPY_01&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_-de22cb163f-%5BLIST_EMAIL_ID%5D
Bikini Trill
Bikini Trill is an LA based, surf-pop trio formed in 2017 by vocalist Lauren ‘LJ’ Johnson, bassist, Kourosh ‘Roach’ Poursalehi, and guitarist, Tony Stern. The group seamlessly blends electronic, hip-hop drums, skank island guitars, and dreamy vocal melodies to create a sound that has been compared to the likes of Santigold, Sublime, and Red Hot Chili Peppers.
Bikini Trill will be performing on Wednesday, Oct. 30 from 8 p.m.-11 p.m. at Crystal Bay Club in the Red Room. Get tickets at https://www.tixr.com/groups/crystalbaycasino/events/bikini-trill-106820
Rocky Horror Picture Show
Join Tahoe Art Haus for a screening of the cult classic, The Rocky Horror Picture Show. Dress in your most extravagant costumes, shout iconic lines, and dance along to the unforgettable music. The film follows sweethearts Brad and Janet, who, after a flat tire, stumble upon the eccentric mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter. There, they encounter a wild cast of characters and witness the creation of “Rocky.” Bring your props and get ready to do the Time Warp! Rated R, 1 hr 38 min.
The Rocky Horror Picture Show will be on Thursday, Oct. 31 at Tahoe Art Haus. Get tickets at https://ticketing.uswest.veezi.com/purchase/7117?siteToken=h782yfvz7rasjzn6zcen8hfqkm
