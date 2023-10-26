Entertainment in Tahoe: Harvest Festival; Downtown Truckee Halloween Parade; Creeper’s Ball with Wonder Bread 5

Harvest Festival

The Boys & Girls Club of North Lake Tahoe’s biggest family and community event of the year. Enjoy a haunted house, glow rooms, costumes, great food, and NTPUD “Monster” Trucks!

The Harvest Festival will be on Friday, Oct. 27 from 5-8 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Club located at 8125 Steelhead Ave, Kings Beach, CA 96143.

Polyrhythmics Funk O Ween and Tha Exchange

Polyrhythmics sound originated in Seattle’s underground deep funk scene combining impossibly tight grooves with bold brass and hypnotic percussion that showcased elements of R&B, progressive jazz, and Afrobeat which defined the instrumental group’s early era sound.

Now on their thirteenth year as a recording project and touring ensemble, the band’s sound continues to evolve following six full length albums, several EPs and live releases. The virtuosic musicianship and musical conversation built on a relentless touring schedule of the previous decade has led them to a brand of psych-funk that fills a room with an impending mood where anything could happen – sometimes evoking their brighter and cinematic Fela-influences, but also a more sinister and darker turn toward a more progressive sonic palette.

Polyrhythmics will be performing on Friday, Oct. 27 from 8-11 p.m. at the Crystal Bay Club Room located at 14 NV-28, Crystal Bay, NV 89402. Tickets start at $25. Go to Tixr.com for tickets.

Downtown Truckee Halloween Parade & Trick-Or-Treat

Grab your costume and get in the spooky spirit before Oct 31st in downtown Truckee! This family-friendly event is an October highlight for visitors and residents alike. Trick-Or-Treat at downtown Truckee businesses and then head to the Community Arts Center for more candy and fun Halloween themed doors.

The Halloween Trick-Or-Treat will be on Friday, Oct. 27 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and the parade will start at 6 p.m. in Downtown Truckee.

Open Mic Night with GBrownSound + Cafe Night

Join for the Grand Opening of Mountain Lotus Cafe featuring an inaugural Open Mic Night with the renowned Gregory Brown! Enjoy a special menu of elixirs, beer, cider, and wine, along with freshly made vegetarian sushi rolls. Tell your friends and come support local talent! The sign-up list opens at 6pm on the day of the event and every performer gets a complimentary drink.

Open Mic Night will be on Friday, Oct. 27 from 6-9 p.m. at Mountain Lotus Truckee located at 10124 E Street.

Creeper’s Ball with Wonderbread 5

Enjoy the Annual Creeper’s Ball with Wonderbread, a full-of-energy party band based in San Francisco, CA. Ghouls and goblins alike will be in attendance.

This musical ensemble features five members who have been performing together for years throughout the country and beyond. They are passionate about creating a fun and welcoming ambience for their audiences. A rock-and-roll, party machine, Wonderbread 5 has been offering upbeat performances for more than ten years.

These professionals dedicate themselves to providing couples and their loved ones with memories of the dance floor to last a lifetime. The band members have diverse talents and can play various instruments, such as guitar, keyboard, percussion, and piano. Wonderbread 5 is able to play a range of songs, allowing them to adapt playlists to suit a couple’s preferences. They can also tailor their services to suit your budget. Other services include a ceremony sound system, staging, MC services, lighting, and virtual concerts.

The Creeper’s Ball with Wonder Bread 5 will be on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 8-11 p.m. at the Crystal Bay Club Room located at 14 NV-28, Crystal Bay, NV 89402. Tickets start at $25. Go to Tixr.com for tickets.

Metal Echo Haunted DollHouse Halloween Party

Join the Metal Echo Band and Tahoe Flow Artists at the Incline Pub for a spooky night of aerial arts, metal music, and prizes for the best doll themed costume.

The Metal Echo Haunted DollHouse Halloween Party will be on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 7:30 p.m.-10 p.m. at Alibi Ale Works located at 931 Tahoe Blvd. Tickets are $20 and kiddos are welcome!

Spooky Saturday with Sneaky Creatures

Sneaky Creatures will be playing. Men Wielding Fire will be serving up delicious food at 50% off. Chickadee Art Collective will have a Halloween crafts table set up for the kiddos. Costumes are encouraged And most of all, everyone can be together, having fun, dancing and drinking beers as we say goodbye to Fall and hello to winter!

Spooky Saturday will be on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 3:30-5:30 p.m. at Tahoe Backyard located at 8428 Trout Ave.

Crosswinds Trunk or Treat

Bring your whole family! Come join the fun and wear your costume–there will be trunks full of free candy!

Crosswinds Truck or Treat will be on Sunday, Oct. 29 from 1-2:30 p.m. at Crosswinds Truckee Church located at 11556 Brockway Rd.

Halloween Family Yoga

Get ready for a Spooky Halloween themed Yoga class. Wear your costume and bring the whole family to enjoy a Halloween inspired Freaky Flow with a special spooky Halloween playlist. Prize for best family costume! Enjoy a Halloween social after at Bear Belly Brewing with a great outdoor area for kids to play! Don’t forget to sip + shop our local artists at Chickadee Art Collective for some one-of-a-kind treasures! All ages and levels are welcome. Bring your yoga mat–limited yoga mats available to borrow.

Halloween Family Yoga will be on Sunday, Oct. 29 from 2-3 p.m. at Tahoe Backyard. Sign up @Breathewithbrooke.com/events / $20 per family in advance (up to 3 / $30 day of / $25 per family (4 or more) in advance / $35 day of / $15 per individual in advance/ $20 per individual day.