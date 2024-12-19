Entertainment in Tahoe: Holiday offerings

Handel’s Messiah & Holiday Favorites

TAHOE BASIN, CA – The Tahoe Symphony & Orchestra will play a selection of “Joyous refrains and exultant arias, including the iconic “Hallelujah” Chorus,” from 6:30 – 8 pm Friday, Dec. 20 at the Truckee High School Theater.

“This Baroque masterwork, expressing the themes of hope, redemption and grace, showcases the magnificent artistry and skill of our celebrated orchestra and chorus,” says the invitation. “complemented by exceptional soloists. “Join us for this wonderful holiday tradition!”

Find more information at tickets.tahoesymphony.com. Ticket prices vary.

Festive Fridays

TAHOE BASIN, CA – From 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 20 locals and visitors can enjoy “Festive Fridays” in Historic Downtown Truckee.

The event is free to attend and boasts “a special Sip ‘n’ Shop, a Snowflake Scavenger Hunt, holiday carolers, visits with Santa, and a festive selfie station to capture the holiday spirit.” Organizers invite folks to “Stroll through beautifully lit streets, discover unique local shops, and experience the warmth of the season!”

Find more information at historictruckee.com.

Christmas Eve Torchlight Parade

TAHOE BASIN, CA – From 5 – 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 24 Granlibakken Tahoe will hold its “Christmas Eve tradition under the stars at Granlibakken Tahoe’s historic ski hill.” For the parade, skiers “illuminate the hill with torches, followed by Santa and his elves arriving on the vintage Tucker Sno Cat. Holiday gifts will be handed out to children and complimentary cookies and winter beverages will be served.”

The event is free to attend. Find more information at http://www.granlibakken.com .

Sierra Community House Food Distribution Kings Beach

KINGS BEACH, CA – Looking to share a meal on Christmas Day? From 3:00 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 25 Sierra Community House will host a holiday dinner at 265 Bear St, Kings Beach.

The dinner is free and open to all. More information found https://sierracommunityhouse.org/our-services/hunger-relief/ .