Entertainment in Tahoe: Honolulu Theatre of Youth, The Pa’akai We Bring; Get the Girls Out; Winter Beach Party  

Leftover Salmon

Few bands stick around for thirty years. Even fewer bands leave a legacy during that time that marks them as a truly special, once-in-lifetime type band. And no band has done all that and had as much fun as Leftover Salmon. Since their earliest days as a forward thinking, progressive bluegrass band who had the guts to add drums to the mix and who was unafraid to stir in any number of highly combustible styles into their ever evolving sound, to their role as a pioneer of the modern jamband scene, to their current status as elder-statesmen of the scene who cast a huge influential shadow over every festival they play, Leftover Salmon has been a crucial link in keeping alive the traditional music of the past while at the same time pushing that sound forward with their own weirdly, unique style.

Leftover Salmon will be performing on Friday, March 15 from 8 p.m.-10 p.m. at Crystal Bay Club. Get tickets at https://www.tixr.com/groups/crystalbaycasino/events/leftover-salmon-88403

Honolulu Theatre of Youth: The Pa’akai We Bring

This original production introduces audiences to the Native Hawaiian relationship to pa’akai (salt). Traditionally, pa’akai is food, medicine, a sacrament and a treasured gift. The play follows a family with multiple generations of salt farmers on Kauai, mixing in ancient stories, hula, live music, original songs and plenty of audience participation into a tasty potluck of performance, joyously served up with aloha. Created in partnership with the Bishop Museum and cultural elders and leaders, the performance is intended for a multi-generational audience, so audience members young and old can have this restorative experience together.

Pa’akai We Bring will be on Friday, March 15 from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. at Fox Cultural Hall in Kings Beach. Tickets are $20 at https://foxchall.org/index.php/the-paakai-we-bring/

Sound Immersion Experience

The sound vibrations of gongs, singing bowls, native flutes, bells, and chimes surround you and bathe you in a fully immersive sound experience, as they guide you into a deep meditation. The healing vibrations pass through your body, opening blockages and allowing your mind to find peace within the sound.

The sound immersion experience will be on Friday, March 15 from 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m. at Mountain Lotus Yoga. Get tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sound-immersion-experience-tickets-851176260107?aff=oddtdtcreator

Sunshine Jones

Sunshine Jones is coming to light up Truckee.

Sunshine Jones will be performing on Saturday, March 16 from 8 p.m.-11 p.m. at Mountain Lotus. Make sure to get your tickets now. The first 25 are $25.

Tainted Love

For two decades Tainted Love has been thrilling audiences across the country with their high energy, over-the-top renditions from the treasure trove of pop music known as the 1980’s. Their show delivers something for every fan of music: pulsing dance beats, fist pumping rock anthems and guilty-pleasure sing-alongs, all performed with the highest level of musicianship and state-of-the-art sound and lighting.

Tainted Love will be performing on Saturday, March 16 from 8 p.m.-11 p.m. at Crystal Bay Club. Get tickets at https://www.tixr.com/groups/crystalbaycasino/events/tainted-love-87243

Winter Beach Party

Join Tahoe Donner Downhill Ski Resort for some tropical fun, live music, food specials, a snow sculpture contest and games.

The winter beach party will be on Saturday, March 16 starting at 12 p.m.

Get the Girls Out

Get the Girls Out is a national campaign to unite women and girls as they support, challenge, mentor, and inspire each other in the outdoor sports world. These events are held near International Women’s Day (annually on March 8) and cultivate communities for women to have fun and connect with friends – new and old. Get the Girls out will be on Saturday, March 16 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at Palisades Tahoe. Reserve a spot at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/shejumps-get-the-girls-out-palisades-tahoe-ca-tickets-567342997177