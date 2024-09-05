Entertainment in Tahoe: Incline Wine and Food Lakefront Celebration; Guitar Strings vs. Chicken Wings; Washoe Cultural Talk

Guitar Strings vs. Chicken Wings

The ultimate Village battle is back, as six restaurants and six bands face off for the ultimate supremacy for “Best Wings” and “Best Band.” Restaurants will battle for the Wing vs. Wing Champion Trophy and bands will battle for a $500 cash prize, in addition to bragging rights. Cast your vote and help choose the winners!

Guitar Strings vs. Chicken Wings will be on Friday, Sept. 6 from 4:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. at Palisades Tahoe.

Washoe Cultural Talk

Join members of the Washoe Tribe at High Camp where they will share stories of Washoe history and culture from the Valley and surrounding mountains. The Washoe Tribe has deep roots in Olympic Valley, Lake Tahoe and the Sierra Nevada mountains that will be discussed in-depth. Your host will also talk about the surrounding natural landmarks, the local animals and plants and how they used them, and why changing the name of the resort that sits on their ancestral land is important to the Washoe Tribe. Guests can view artifacts that show the Washoe way of life that Tribe members seek to preserve today.

The Washoe Cultural Talk will be on Friday, Sept. 6 from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. at the Aerial Tram and High Camp at Palisades.

Incline Wine + Food Lakefront Celebration

This unique gathering celebrates renowned wineries and sparkling beverages with a lakefront setting. Enjoy a blend of fun, food, and local flavor that embodies the spirit of Lake Tahoe and a shared appreciation for its natural beauty.

The Incline Wine + Food Lakefront Celebration will be on Saturday, Sept. 7 from 12 p.m.-4 p.m. at Lakefront Private 6-acre Estate in Incline Village. Get tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/incline-wine-food-lake-tahoe-celebration-on-saturday-sept-7-2024-tickets-743210983057

Telegraph Quartet

Celebrating its 11th season, the Telegraph Quartet, consisting of Eric Chin and Joseph Maile (violins), Pei-Ling Lin (viola), and Jeremiah Shaw (cello), was founded in 2013. Known for their expertise in both classical and contemporary chamber music, they have earned high praise, including the 2016 Walter W. Naumburg Chamber Music Award and the 2014 Fischoff Chamber Music Competition Grand Prize. Currently the Quartet-in-Residence with the University of Michigan, they are recognized for their brilliance, subtlety, and versatility.

The Telegraph Quartet will be performing on Saturday, Sept. 7 from 7 p.m.-9 p.m. at North Tahoe Hebrew Congregation.

Endless Summer Pickleball Smash

Get ready for an incredible day of pickleball and entertainment at the pickleball smash. The fun doesn’t end with pickleball. Enjoy a mouthwatering dinner that will satisfy your taste buds and quench your thirst. There will also be music, games, and raffles!

The pickleball smash will be on Sunday, Sept. 8 from 3 p.m.-7 p.m. at Incline Village Tennis and Pickleball Center.

Sustainable Oysters in Changing Marine Ecosystems

Join Sunnyside Restaurant and Lodge for a unique Science Speaks event featuring a lecture and sustainable oyster tasting. Dr. Tessa Hill from UC Davis will discuss how climate change is affecting marine ecosystems and the research she leads on sustainable aquaculture, including work with Hog Island Oyster Co. Dr. Gary Fleener from Hog Island Oyster Co. will also be present to share insights into sustainable oyster farming and the company’s adaptation to climate change. Dr. Hill’s new book, *At Every Depth*, explores oceanic changes and community responses, while Dr. Fleener combines his expertise in ecology and sustainable practices to support educational and research initiatives at Hog Island.The sustainable oyster tasting will be on Thursday, Sept. 12 from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. at Sunnyside Restaurant and Lodge. Get tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sustainable-oysters-with-tasting-in-changing-marine-ecosystems-tickets-969013985917?aff=oddtdtcreator