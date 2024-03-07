Entertainment in Tahoe: Kings Beach Snowfest Parade; Ididarun Sled Dog Race; Grace Potter

Wine n’ Ice Fest

The 15th annual Wine n’ Ice carving competition is happening as a part of North Lake Tahoe Snowfest!

Wine n’ Ice Fest will be on Friday, March 8 from 12 p.m.-7 p.m. at Alibi Ale Works in Truckee. Entry Fee: $15.00 – Gets you access to the ice carving, a TRW stemless glass, and Mardi Gras beads.

Grace Potter Mother Road

In summer 2021, Grace Potter embarked on a solo road trip along Route 66 from Topanga Canyon, her hometown. Staying in roadside motels, she spent nights jotting down song ideas on postcards and notepads. After two more cross-country trips and using hand-drawn maps from Route 66 enthusiasts, Potter headed to Nashville for recording sessions. The resulting album, a blend of raw memoir and fantastical storytelling, captures a transformative moment in Potter’s life, creating a vivid odyssey through her psyche’s wonderland.

Grace Potter will be performing on Friday, March 8 from 7 p.m.-10 p.m. at the Crystal Bay Club. Get tickets at https://www.crystalbaycasino.com/event/grace-potter-w-brittany-spencer-night-1/

Kings Beach Snowfest Parade

Save the date for the annual Kings Beach SnowFest Parade. The small town, big time parade features entries from many local community organizations and businesses. The event brings smiles and joy to spectators as it travels east on Highway 28 along the beautiful north shore of Lake Tahoe.

The Kings Beach Snowfest Parade will be on Saturday, March 9 from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in downtown Kings Beach.

North Tahoe PUD Pancake Breakfast

The North Tahoe Public Utility District is proud to host the annual Kings Beach Pancake Breakfast before the Kings Beach parade.

This year’s breakfast will be on Saturday, March 9 from 8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. at North Tahoe Event Center. $10 adults / $5 kids tickets available at the door.

Parade After-Party

​​The Grid will be hosting a Snowfest afterparty with a 9-piece “rage-funk” band from Chico, CA, “Smokey the Groove”

The after party will start at 12 p.m. and last until the crowd decides at The Grid Bar and Grill in Kings Beach.

Alaskan Open Snow Golf Tournament

Nine holes of pure winter fun for a good cause!

The Alaskan Open Snow Golf Tournament will be on Saturday, March 9 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Tahoe City Winter Sports Park. Get tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/alaskan-open-snow-golf-tournament-2024-tickets-828676502727

Ididarun Sled Dog Race

Inspired by the world-famous Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race that takes place every year in March from Anchorage to Nome, Alaska, the Downhill Ski Resort will hold its own “Ididarun” race to benefit the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe as part of North Lake Tahoe’s annual Snowfest community festival. Downsized in scale and distance, but supersized in fun, this exciting sled dog race against the clock will include four weight categories for sporting pups to pull a sled weighing 50% of their body weight across a snow-covered course. Each division will have a winner, with an overall racing champion. Raffle tickets will also be on sale for additional chances to win fun prizes.

The sled dog race will be on Sunday, March 10 starting at 12:30 p.m. at Tahoe Donner Downhill Ski Resort. This event has a 40-dog registration limit. Online registrations coming soon or register on the day of the event starting at 12:30 p.m. Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ididarun-sled-dog-race-tickets-813474081877?aff=oddtdtcreator

Bar of America Flor de Caña Rum Tasting

Complimentary entry with purchase of one of Bar of America’s signature cocktails at the bar or $10 ticket for entry. Must be 21+ to attend.

The rum tasting will be on Wednesday, March 13 from 5 p.m.-6:3o p.m. at Bar of America.