Entertainment in Tahoe: Lake Tahoe Reggae Festival; Great Gravel Ride; Mustache Harbor

Pokey LaFarge

Fusing the rustic sounds of the past with his own wry humor and roots music sensibilities, singer/songwriter Pokey LaFarge makes music influenced by old-time country, blues, folk, and Western swing. A wide-ranging troubadour since the mid-2000s, LaFarge gained greater recognition in 2012 touring with Jack White, whose Third Man label issued 2013’s Pokey LaFarge. This recognition paved the way for 2015’s Jimmy Sutton-produced Something in the Water, which peaked in the Top 30 of the Billboard Top Country Albums chart. 2020’s Rock Bottom Rhapsody was a boldly eclectic collection that fused strong contemporary influences with LaFarge’s retro sound, a maturation he further showcased that year with In the Blossom of Their Shade.

LaFarge will be playing on Friday, Aug. 2 from 8 p.m.-10 p.m. at the Crystal Bay Club. Get tickets at https://www.tixr.com/groups/crystalbaycasino/events/pokey-lafarge-seated-show–101494

Mustache Harbor

For over a decade, Mustache Harbor has been thrilling audiences across the country with their spot-on renditions of the smoothest music from the 1970s and 80s, all performed with the highest level of musicianship and state-of-the-art sound and lighting.

Mustache Harbor will be playing on Saturday, Aug. 2 from 8 p.m.-11 p.m. at the Crystal Bay Club. Get tickets at https://devildogshows.com/event/mustache-harbor/

Lake Tahoe Reggae Festival

Good Vibez Presents and PR Entertainment are bringing the Lake Tahoe Reggae Festival to Tahoe. Previously a one-day event held in South Lake Tahoe, the Lake Tahoe Reggae Festival found a new mountain home in 2023 at the beautiful Palisades Tahoe, where the breathtaking view is one of the headliners.

The Lake Tahoe Reggae Festival will run from Saturday, Aug. 3 through Sunday, Aug. 4 from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. at Palisades Tahoe. Get tickets at https://www.laketahoereggaefest.com/summer/

Great Gravel Ride

Join Tahoe XC for the Great Gravel Ride. Choose between a 15-mile or 30-mile course, both offering stunning views of Lake Tahoe and rolling terrain. The event features an aid station, a fantastic after-party, and a raffle with great prizes. While the ride is untimed, there are three Strava segments to challenge yourself. The route includes meadows, forested hills, and a mix of pavement, double track, and single track. Registration costs $125 for adults and $75 for juniors, including 10 raffle tickets, food from MogRog catering, and beverages. Proceeds benefit the Tahoe Cross-Country Ski Education Association’s Youth Programs. All abilities are welcome, and the course is best suited for gravel bikes with 40c+ tires or hardtail mountain bikes (no pedal-assist bikes allowed).

The Great Gravel Ride will be on Saturday, Aug. 3 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at 925 Country Club Dr Tahoe City, CA 96145. Register at https://tahoexc.org/great-gravel-ride#:~:text=Great%20Gravel%20Ride%20%2D%20Lake%20Tahoe,and%20pedal%20rolling%20terrain%20throughout.