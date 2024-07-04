Entertainment in Tahoe: Latitude 39 Music Festival; Beach Cleanup; Summer Concert on the Green

Craig Shoemaker

Reno Tahoe Comedy is thrilled to present Craig Shoemaker, an acclaimed comedian and actor. With over forty years in comedy, Shoemaker was named Comedian of the Year at the American Comedy Awards and has won two NATAS Emmy Awards. His stand-up special “Daditude” premiered on SHOWTIME and was featured on Netflix. Shoemaker has entertained four U.S. presidents and created four solo specials. He is also an author, with a novel and children’s books to his name. As the creator of “Winning With Humor,” Shoemaker teaches others to find joy through laughter. He stars in Amazon Prime’s “The Wolf Pac” and “Comedy Kitchen,” and ranks in IMDB’s “Top 100 Stand-Up Comics.” Additionally, Shoemaker founded the nonprofit “Laughter Heals” and delivered a renowned TED Talk in Ojai, CA.

Shoemaker will be performing on Friday, July 5 from 8 p.m.-9:30 p.m. at Crystal Bay Casino. Get tickets at https://renotahoecomedy.com/

12th Annual Summer Concert on the Green

Tahoe Donner’s biggest event of the year returns Friday and Saturday, featuring two nights of performances by some of today’s top tribute and dance bands. Enjoy two evenings on the lawn listening to music that will make you want to groove all weekend.

Summer Concert on the Green will be on Friday, July 5 through Saturday, July 6 from 6:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. at the Tahoe Donner Driving Range, located adjacent to Trout Creek Recreation Center at 12790 Northwoods Blvd. in Truckee. Concert attendees may bring their own picnics and low-back lawn chairs. Food and beverages will be available for purchase on both days from local Truckee vendors and food trucks. Low-back chairs and coolers are allowed. Dogs are not allowed. Get tickets at https://www.tahoedonner.com/events/12th-annual-summer-concert-on-the-green/

11th Annual Keep Tahoe Red, White, and Blue Beach Cleanup

After July 4th festivities, Tahoe’s beaches and surrounding areas can become covered with trash, endangering wildlife and the Lake’s clarity. Each year Tahoe residents and visitors turn out for the largest cleanup of the year to remove litter from Lake Tahoe’s shores. You can help Keep Tahoe Blue by volunteering at beach cleanup sites around the Lake.

The annual beach cleanups will be on Friday, July 5 from 8 a.m.-11:30 a.m. at multiple beaches around the lake.

Zepparella

Zepparella is an all-female American Led Zeppelin tribute band founded and formed in 2005 in San Francisco by the band’s drummer, Clementine. The current band consists of lead vocalist Anna Kristina, guitarist Gretchen Menn, bassist Holly West, and drummer Clementine.

Zepparella will be performing on Saturday, July 6 from 8 p.m.-11 p.m at the Crystal Bay Club.

Tahoe Music Alive Presents: Carol Wincenc, Ráyo Furuta, and Alexandria Le

An afternoon of trios, duets and solos. The “Queen of Flutes,” Carol Wincenc, teams with the “Rock Star of Flutes,” Ráyo Furuta, and Yamaha Artist, Alexandria Le. Generously sponsored by Charlene and Dan Simmons.

The performance will be on Saturday, July 6 from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. at Olympic Valley Chapel. Get tickets at https://www.tahoemusicalive.org/events

Latitude 39 Music Festival

This Mountain Music Experience is specially curated by the artists just for you. The Latitude 39 Main Stage features individual sets plus exclusive artist collaborations you’ll only see in Truckee, CA. This will be a non-stop, electric, once-in-a-lifetime night of live music.

The Latitude 39 Music Festival will be on Saturday, July 6 at the McIver Rodeo Arena. Get tickets at https://lbe.ticketspice.com/latitude-392024

Rick Estrin and The Nightcats

Rick Estrin & The Nightcats, a two-time Blues Music Award-winning band, will celebrate their new album, The Hits Keep Coming, with a free performance in Olympic Valley. This is their first album in almost five years and their sixth overall, featuring outstanding musicianship and a mix of serious and humorous lyrics. Vocalist and harmonica master Rick Estrin, along with Christoffer “Kid” Andersen, Lorenzo Farrell, and Derrick “D’Mar” Martin, have produced what Estrin calls their best music yet. The album debuted at #1 on the Billboard Blues Chart.

Rick Estrin and The Nightcats will be playing on Tuesday, July 9 from 6 p.m.-8:30 p.m.at Village at Palisades Tahoe.