Entertainment in Tahoe: Local talent cabaret, pika talk, & more!

Thursday, May 1st

Healing Hearts Support Group

8:30-9:30 a.m., Tahoe’s Connection For Families, 761 Northwood Blvd., Incline Village. Though starting a family and welcoming a new baby is often a time of happiness and joy, for some it can come with sadness, depression, and loss. Support after miscarriage and infertility challenges are great areas of need in our community. Often women and families experience these incredibly hard times alone, without the benefit of a community or psychological professional to aid them in recovery and healing. For more information, visit http://www.tcfkids.org or call 775-832-8230.

Family Story Time at Incline Village Library

10:30-11 a.m., Incline Village Library, 845 Alder Avenue, Incline Village. For children of all ages with a focus on enjoying literacy and language as a family. Enjoy stories, fingerplays, and wiggle action as part of the experience to encourage a love of books, empower thinking, stimulate creativity, and promote an overall sense of wellbeing. Stay & Play after the program for more fun with music, STEAM toys, and friends. Pre-registration required. For more information, visit http://www.washoecountylibrary.us/libraries/incline-village.php or call 775-832-4130.

Public Tours at Tahoe Science Center

11 a.m., Tahoe Science Center, 201 Country Club Dr., Incline Village. Dive into Lake Tahoe without getting wet! Explore interactive exhibits, learn about the lake ecosystem, and why it’s changing and find out how you can keep Tahoe blue. When you visit the Tahoe Science Center, you learn the latest findings from the world-class UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center (TERC), a global leader in research, education, and public outreach on lakes. Ticket purchase & pre-registration required. $5-$10. For more information, visit tahoe.ucdavis.edu or call 775-881-7560.

IV Quad at Incline Village Library

3-5 p.m., Incline Village Library, 845 Alder Avenue, Incline Village. Come to the IV Quad makerspace! The IV Quad features tools and materials, including our Cricut machines, that patrons can use free of charge. Every first Thursday of the month from 3 to 5 pm the IV Quad is open to the public and is staffed by library employees who offer assistance and instruction. See below for project details. Children under 13 must have an adult guardian with them at all times. Free For more information, visit http://www.washoecountylibrary.us/libraries/incline-village.php or call 775-832-4130.

Silent Peaks: Widespread Extirpations of American Pika in the Northern Sierra

5:30-7 p.m., Tahoe Center For Environmental Sciences at the UNR Lake Tahoe Campus, 291 Country Club Dr., Incline Village. American Pika are cute, feisty, softball-sized relatives of rabbits that depend on high elevation boulder fields to live their lives. In many mountains in the Great Basin, Pika are going extinct, likely due to warming temperatures from climate change. No one has ever thoroughly surveyed the northern Sierra’s (including the Tahoe Basin) for Pika, and our results paint a stark picture of one of Tahoe’s most climate-dependent species disappearing rapidly from our own local mountains. Ticket purchase & pre-registration required. Advance: $10 | Day of: $15 | Students: Free For more information, visit tahoe.ucdavis.edu or call 775-881-7560.

Live Music at Cutthroat’s Saloon

6-8 p.m., Cutthroat’s Saloon, 111 Country Club Drive, Incline Village. Join us each Thursday for a night of live music, great food, and wonderful people! For more information, visit http://www.hyatt.com/en-US/hotel/nevada/hyatt-regency-lake-tahoe-resort-spa-and-casino/tvllt or call 775-832-1234.

Friday, May 2nd

21st Incline Star Follies

6 p.m., Incline High School, 499 Village Blvd, Incline Village. The Incline Star Follies is a family cabaret filled with all LOCAL talent. Students, teachers and community members take to the stage to showcase great songs and dance their hearts out. This is an amazing community-wide event and “Friend Raiser” that creates cross-cultural and cross-generational relationships through the joy of dance and comedy. Ticket purchase required. For more information, visit http://www.washoeschools.net/inclinehs or call 775-832-4260.

Annual Family Dance: Family Glow Party

6 p.m., North Tahoe Event Center, 8318 N Lake Blvd, Kings Beach. Get ready to light up the night at our Family Glow Party! This year’s Family Dance is all about glow-in-the-dark fun, with black lights, neon colors, and non-stop music to keep the energy high. Bring the whole family for an evening of dancing, games, and glowing memories! Complete with a DJ spinning your favorite hits, glow face painting and accessories, a fun photo booth to capture the night and snacks and refreshments available. Dress in your best neon, white, or glow gear, and get ready for a magical, luminescent celebration! For more information, visit sierracommunityhouse.org or call 530-546-0952.

Genoa Western Heritage Days

7:30 p.m., 2285 Genoa St, Genoa, NV 89411. Nevada’s oldest town celebrates its Western heritage with three days packed with music, history, art, food and fun on May 2-4, 2025. Free to attend. For more information, call 775-831-8015.

Saturday, May 3rd

21st Incline Star Follies

1 p.m., Incline High School, 499 Village Blvd, Incline Village. “The Incline Star Follies is a family cabaret filled with all LOCAL talent. Students, teachers and community members take to the stage to showcase great songs and dance their hearts out. This is an amazing community-wide event and “Friend Raiser” that creates cross-cultural and cross-generational relationships through the joy of dance and comedy. Ticket purchase required. For more information, visit http://www.washoeschools.net/inclinehs or call 775-832-4260.”

The Cushing Crossing

1:00-4:00 PM, Cushing Pond at Palisades Tahoe, 1960 Olympic Valley Road, Olympic Valley, CA 96146. “The 33rd Annual Cushing Crossing is the best event of the spring season. The original pond skimming contest is tentatively scheduled for May 3rd, 2025 at 1pm*. Join in on the fun, watch big spills, and share some much-needed laughs with our celebrity judges and 2 of the best emcees around. Costumes are highly encouraged! The awards ceremony will immediately follow the event at Cushing Pond. Each category winner will win prizes from our sponsors: Yeti, Smith, Dakine, and Darn Tough. Official prize details coming soon!” More information at https://www.palisadestahoe.com/events-and-activities/events-calendar/cushing-crossing .

Sunday, May 4th

Annual Wine Tasting & Silent Auction

Noon to 2:30 p.m., Sunnyside Restaurant, 1850 W. Lake Blvd., Tahoe City. The Annual Kiwanis Wine Tasting Event is Back! With six wineries and a local brewery, we expect this year’s event to be fantastic and can’t wait to celebrate with you. Tickets can be purchased here and are $50 in advance or $60 the week of. All proceeds go to youth organizations in our local area. Wine and appetizers will be served. The auction will be on-line again. We will add a link to the auction catalogue when it goes live and it can also be accessed through the ticket purchasing link. There will be a 5% buyer’s premium added to all winning bids to cover costs. $50/person in advance; $60/person day of For more information, visit kiwanisnlt.org or call 530-587-2693.

Monday, May 5th

Country Line Dancing at Incline Public House

7-9 p.m., Incline Public House, 10069 Bridge St., Truckee. “Join us each month for a themed line dancing night with dance lessons from Country Casey! For more information, visit alibialeworks.com or call 530-536-5029.”

Tuesday, May 6th

Family Story Time at Incline Village Library

10:30-11 a.m., Incline Village Library, 845 Alder Avenue, Incline Village. “For children of all ages with a focus on enjoying literacy and language as a family. Enjoy stories, fingerplays, and wiggle action as part of the experience to encourage a love of books, empower thinking, stimulate creativity, and promote an overall sense of wellbeing. Stay & Play after the program for more fun with music, STEAM toys, and friends. Pre-registration required. For more information, visit http://www.washoecountylibrary.us/libraries/incline-village.php or call 775-832-4130.”