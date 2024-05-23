Entertainment in Tahoe: Made in Tahoe; Pickle in the Pines PickleBall Tournament; Winemaker’s Dinner

Sound Healing

Sound healing is an experience designed to help you clear out your mind and rejuvenate in a profound way–giving you an opportunity to let go of the over activity of your life and drop into a deep Theta state of healing. It is described as a magical, rich, and beautiful experience.

Sound healing will be on Friday, May 24 from 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. at Mountain Lotus Yoga. Get tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sound-healing-with-emily-weer-troy-keeney-tickets-897579844477?aff=oddtdtcreator

Pickle in the Pines PickleBall Tournament

North Tahoe Regional Park is thrilled to announce that this all-new event will be hosted on their six new dedicated pickleball courts, built in 2023.

The pickleball tournament will be on Saturday, May 25 from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. at North Tahoe Regional Park. Register at https://secure.rec1.com/CA/north-tahoe-public-utility-district-ca/catalog

Made in Tahoe

Made in Tahoe celebrates all things LOCAL. The Village at Palisades Tahoe will host a wide array of offerings that are made in or inspired by the Lake Tahoe Basin and Truckee areas: local artisans, businesses, chefs, organizations, and entertainers. Discover, explore, and experience our rich community full of talented creators while enjoying a variety of local food and beer. All proceeds from the Made in Tahoe bars benefit the Tahoe Food Hub.

Made in Tahoe will be on Saturday, May 25 and Sunday, May 26 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Village at Palisades Tahoe. Admission is free!

Winemaker’s Dinner

Join Chef Chris Watkins for Everline Resort and Spa’s second Winemaker’s Dinner of the year! Everline Resort and Spa is pleased to welcome the Prisoner Wine company and will be offering a four-course dinner and wine pairing menu featuring select wines for their prestigious collection.

Winemaker’s Dinner will be on Wednesday, May 29 from 5:30 pm.-8 p.m. at Six Peaks Grille at Everline Resort and Spa.