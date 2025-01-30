Entertainment in Tahoe; Main Squeeze, Ullr Fest and more

The Main Squeeze & The Nth Power

CRYSTAL BAY – The Main Squeeze & The Nth Power will play the Crown Room at Crystal Bay Casino from 8:00 to 11:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 30. According to organizers, The Main Squeeze & The Nth Power is a “multicultural five-piece from Los Angeles” and “have built a cult following in the States on the road – putting rubber to pavement and playing over 1,000 shows together over the past nine years.” Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the doors. Find more information at http://www.tixr.com .

Ullr Fest Parade & Community Party and Race at Diamond Peak

INCLINE VILLAGE – The annual Ullr Fest Parade & Community Party will be held on the evening of Friday, January 31, 2025 at Diamond Peak Ski Resort, with the Community race the next day. “Join the community for an outdoor celebration, while raising funds for the Diamond Peak Ski Team (DPSEF),” say organizers. “The festive evening will include a torchlight parade, bonfire, music, raffles, food, drinks and more!” More information at https://www.diamondpeak.com/event/ullr-fest/ .

Historical Snowshoe Tours at Donner State Park

TRUCKEE – Donner Memorial State Park, Visitor Center, Truckee. Donner State Park invites visitors to “join us for Historical Snowshoe Tours at Donner Memorial State Park, offered every Saturday January through March (weather permitting)” from 1 to 2:30 p.m. “These engaging 90-minute tours depart from the Visitor Center and are guided by knowledgeable park staff and volunteers. Along the 1.5-mile route, participants will enjoy educational stops at notable locations, including the Pioneer Monument, the Murphy Cabin site, and unique natural landmarks.” The event is free, though pre-registration required. For more information, visit sierrastateparks.org or call 530-583-9911.

One More Time: A Tribute to Daft Punk w/ TBA

CRYSTAL BAY – Join pop music enthusiasts for a “One More Time: A Tribute to Daft Punk in the Crown Room at the Crystal Bay Casino.” The show will start at 9 p.m. Saturday, February 1. The show will be “recreating the incredible act that we all wish we could see just ‘One More Time’,” according to organizers. The show is Standing Room Only. Tickets are $25. For more information, visit http://www.crystalbaycasino.com or call 775-833-6333

Moe. Concert at Crystal Bay Casino

CRYSTAL BAY – The band moe. will play at 8 p.m., Monday, February 3, at the Crystal Bay Casino. “Hailed by American Songwriter for their “mind-bending musicality,” moe. is treasured for their mesmerizing musical synergy, unfettered showmanship, and smart, resonant songcraft,” say organizers. “For three decades, the band has corralled myriad musical forms on a truly original journey rich with crafty, clever songwriting and astonishing resourcefulness.” Ticket purchase is required, with tickets priced at $35 in advance, $40 at the doors. For more information, visit http://www.crystalbaycasino.com or call 775-833-6333.