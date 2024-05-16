Entertainment in Tahoe: May Meltdown Disc Golf Tournament; Sierra Speaker Series; Alibi Prom for Kendra Romo

Sierra Speaker Series

This month’s speaker series connects folks to the rich cultural and natural history of the area.

The Sierra Speaker Series will be on Sunday, May 19 at 5 p.m. at Donner Memorial State Park Visitor Center. Admission is a suggested $5 donation.

May Meltdown Disc Golf Tournament

Join the North Tahoe Regional Park Disc Golf season at the 2nd Annual “May Meltdown Tournament” at the North Tahoe Disc Golf Course, located at the North Tahoe Regional Park in Tahoe Vista.

The Disc Golf Tournament will be all day on Sunday, May 19 at the North Tahoe Disc Golf Course located at the North Tahoe Regional Park in Tahoe Vista. Register at https://www.discgolfscene.com/tournaments/2nd_Annual_May_Meltdown_2024/register

This will be a 1-day, 2-round tournament with divisions for all ability levels. This is a PDGA Sanctioned C-Tier Event. 1st, 2nd and 3rd place finishers will receive store credits for discs at Tahoe eBikes, North Lake Tahoe’s place for disc golf gear.

Alibi Prom for Kendra Romo

For this event, 100% of ticket and raffle proceeds will go to Alibi co-founder, Kendra Romo, who is facing the fight against stage four breast cancer. Join Alibi for a night of fun and fundraising as they host Alibi Prom Night. They will have light apps available and the full kitchen open. Pull out your best suit for photo souvenirs from their prom themed photo booth. Get excited for the crowning of their prom king and queen and dance the night away with their favorite DJ, Mr. D!

Alibi Prom will be on Thursday, May 23 from 5 p.m.-9 p.m. at Alibi Ale Works in Incline Village. Admission is $50.