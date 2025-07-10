Entertainment in Tahoe: Music on the Beach, Wild Lotus Yoga Festival, Truckee Brewfest and more!

Wild Lotus Yoga Festival

Friday, July 11

Andre Chevalier

6 p.m., Jason’s Beachside Grille, 8338 N Lake Boulevard, Kings Beach. Don’t miss great food and great music! Andre Chevalier plays everything from Neil Young to Bob Marley, John Mayer to Grateful Dead and more! For more information, call 530-546-3315.

Music on the Beach: Free Concert Fridays

6:30 p.m., Kings Beach State Recreation Area, 8398 N. Lake Blvd., Kings Beach. Get ready to dance — Music on the Beach is back with a full lineup of live performances for our 19th annual summer concert series! Kick off your 2025 weekends with free live music featuring a wide range of genres, all set against the stunning backdrop of North Lake Tahoe. Concerts happen every Friday evening at the Kings Beach State Recreation Area, with music beginning at 6:30pm. Free

Twelfth Night

7:30 p.m., Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival, 2005 Highway 28, Incline Village. The Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival returns to the shores of Sand Harbor with a fresh and spirited production of Twelfth Night. One of Shakespeare’s most beloved comedies, this tale of mistaken identity, romantic entanglements, and clever twists promises an evening full of laughter and charm. Ticket purchase required. For more information, visit laketahoeshakespeare.com or call 800-747-4697.

Saturday, July 12

Rise & Stride Community Run Series

7:30 a.m., North Tahoe Regional Park, 6600 Donner Road, Tahoe Vista. The Rise & Stride Community Run Series at the North Tahoe Regional Park is for all ages and abilities. Three Saturdays throughout the summer, runners can come out and walk, jog, or, of course, run through the park on a unique course layout. For more information, visit northtahoeparks.com .

evo Tahoe City Trailgate Party

10am – Meet at Tahoe XC Center and join a group ride led by TAMBA volunteers. There will be beginner, advanced, and women’s ride options available.

Noon – head back to the evo Tahoe City Hotel for food and drinks courtesy of the Sierra Surf Club and South Lake Brewing Co. TAMBA and Ascent Tahoe will also be joining the party – come hang and say hi!

Tour de TD Hiking + Biking Challenge

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bikeworks. Calling all bikers and hikers for a fun-filled day of friendly competition, fresh air and all-ages adventure at Tahoe Donner’s Bikeworks! Register in advance on Tahoe Donner’s website.

18th Annual Truckee Brewfest

1 p.m. Truckee Regional Park. The 2025 Truckee Brewfest is a major FUNdraiser for the Truckee Optimist Club. All proceeds go to youth programs, grants, scholarships, sports, the arts and field trip events for the youth of Truckee. Must be 21 to attend and no dogs allowed. Admission includes a commemorative tasting glass and you can sample all the brews you can drink responsibly. Enjoy the sounds of the “Blues Monsters”, food from the food trucks of Casa Baeza and Mogrog, and find many items and services at the famous Brewfest Silent Auction. Come enjoy the fun on the lawn, under the trees and blue skies, at Truckee Regional Park.

Music at Emerald Bay: West Shore Jazz Ensemble

4:45 to 7 p.m., Eagle Point Campground, 11001 California 89. From smooth ballads to upbeat swing and Latin rhythms, the West Shore Jazz quintet delivers a rich and diverse repertoire that appeals to jazz enthusiasts and casual listeners alike. Our musicians share a deep camaraderie and a dedication to connecting with audiences through the power of live music. Whether you’re a longtime jazz fan or just discovering the genre, we invite you to join us and experience the joy and spontaneity of live jazz with West Shore Jazz quintet.

Wild Lotus Yoga Festival

Roll out your yoga mats and rise to the mountain. The Second Annual Wild Lotus Yoga Festival returns July 11–13, 2025, at Palisades Tahoe for a weekend of yoga, music, movement, and soul connection. This community sponsored event celebrates the thriving Reno-Tahoe-Truckee wellness community and invites seekers from near and far to reconnect with nature, spirit, and each other. This year’s theme, “Reclaiming Your Wild Self”, invites you to rediscover the untamed wisdom within through yoga, meditation, music, and earth-honoring rituals. Enjoy local artisans, vendors and Palisades Village restaurants & businesses. Experience three days of transformational offerings from nationally featured artists. Follow along and learn more at: https://www.wildlotusyogafestival.com .

Sunday, July 13

Kurt Beckering & Sean Duerr

6 p.m., Jason’s Beachside Grille, 8338 N Lake Boulevard, Kings Beach. Dynamic duo Kurt Beckering and Sean Duerr visit Jason’s for a night of relaxing tunes and great food! Don’t miss it! For more information, call 530-546-3315.

Bjs ’25 Kickoff Concert Brubeck Legacy Trio: Chris Brubeck, Dan Brubeck & Joe Gilman With Special Guests Roxy Coss & Lucas Pino

7 p.m., Classical Tahoe Ricardi Pavilion, 291 Country Club Dr., Incline Village. The Brubeck Jazz Summit is generously supported by a multi-year gift from Carol and Douglas Koelemay, and by Peter and Kim Garcia, Robert Pollock, Elaine Cardinale and Jonathan Knowles, and Whittier Trust. Ticket purchase required. $35-200 For more information, visit classicaltahoe.org or call 775-298-0245.

Peter and the Starcatcher

7:30 p.m., Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival, 2005 Highway 28, Incline Village. Adventure takes flight at the Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival with Peter and the Starcatcher—the Tony Award-winning Broadway hit that reimagines the origins of Peter Pan. This wildly theatrical and inventive production is a must-see for audiences of all ages. Ticket purchase required. For more information, visit laketahoeshakespeare.com or call 800-747-4697.

Tuesday, July 15

Paddle into the Glow

6:30 PM Sugar Pine Point State Park (at the Day Use parking area restrooms, lakeside). As the sun sets, the surrounding Sierra Nevada peaks come alive with a warm reddish-pink hue—a dazzling effect known as alpenglow, created by the interplay of sunlight and atmosphere. These kayak tours offer one of the best vantage points to experience the spectacle, all while learning about the cultural and ecological history of the area from California State Parks interpretive staff. Reserve your spot today at http://www.sierrastateparks.org .

Paddle into the Glow Sierra State Parks Foundations

Wednesday, July 16

Abby Osborn

6 p.m., Jason’s Beachside Grille, 8338 N Lake Boulevard, Kings Beach. Kick back with smooth tunes from Abby Osborn at Jason’s! A great way to enjoy a great meal! For more information, call 530-546-3315.

Thursday, July 17

Ice Cream in the Park

3 p.m., North Tahoe Recreation & Parks, 6600 Donner Road, Tahoe Vista. NTPUD staff and volunteers are scooping it up at the playground every Thursday in July! Cool off and chill out with friends, family, and connect with the community. A variety of fun yard games will be set up and tunes will be rockin’. Free For more information, visit northtahoeparks.com .

2025 Annual State of the Lake Report

5:30-7:30 p.m., UC Davis Environmental Research Center, 201 Country Club Dr., Incline Village. The Tahoe State of the Lake report informs nonscientists about important factors affecting the health of Lake Tahoe. It provides the scientific underpinnings for restoration and management decisions within the Lake Tahoe Basin. Ticket purchase required. 10 For more information, visit tahoe.ucdavis.edu or call 775-881-7560.

Robbie Gade & Friends

6 p.m., Jason’s Beachside Grille, 8338 N Lake Boulevard, Kings Beach. Every Thursday, enjoy music from Robbie Gade on the Sandbar! Don’t miss it! For more information, call 530-546-3315.