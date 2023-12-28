Entertainment in Tahoe: New Years Celebrations; Winter Speaker Series; Boombox

Brothers Comatose

The Brothers Comatose is a five-piece bluegrass band based out of San Francisco, California.The band consists of brothers Ben and Alex Morrison, who play guitar and banjo, along with Steve Height on the bass, Philip Brezina with the violin, and Greg Fleischut on the mandolin.

Brothers Comatose will be performing on Friday, Dec. 29 from 8 p.m.-11 p.m. at the Crystal Bay Club. Get tickets at Tixr.com.

Boombox

BoomBox is an American rock and electronic duo formed in 2004 by singer-songwriter Zion Godchaux and producer Russ Randolph, both of whom have backgrounds as DJs. Originating in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, BoomBox has released numerous studio albums, starting in 2005 with Visions of Backbeat.

Boombox will be performing on Saturday, Dec. 30 and Sunday, Dec. 31 from 8 p.m.-12 a.m. at the Crystal Bay Club. Get tickets at Tixr.com.

Rock + Roll NYE

Rock and roll into the new year with local favorite, Down the Rabbit Hole at Alder Creek Adventure Center’s all-ages, family-friendly NYE celebration, featuring: festive tapas menu and special entrées, beer and wine, s’mores kits for the kids, watching the Downhill Ski Resort fireworks show from the patio, and Times Square New Year’s Eve Celebration and countdown on the big screen.

The NYE celebration will be on Sunday, Dec. 31 from 6 p.m.-9 p.m. at the Alder Creek Adventure Center located at 15275 Alder Creek Road, Truckee. The event is FREE with food and drink for purchase.

NYE is Dead

Ring in the New Year with Broken Compass Bluegrass. Get on up and then get down to a jam-grass fury of acoustic strings. High elevations, high vibrations and high times guaranteed. Set two will be a grassy tribute to the Grateful Dead!

NYE is Dead will be on Sunday, Dec. 31 at 9 p.m. at Alibi Ale Works in Truckee. Get tickets at Northtahoebusiness.org.

New Year’s Eve at Tahoe Wine Collective

Wild Soul Events and Tahoe Wine Collective are joining forces to host a NYE event. The event will feature a special guest DJ with live music from Pipedown.

The event will be on Sunday, Dec. 31 from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m at Tahoe Wine Collective. Limited tickets, get yours at Eventbrite.com.

New Years Eve Dinner at Tahoe Donner

Ring in the New Year with a 4-course prix fixe festive dinner and champagne toast.

Dinner will be on Sunday, Dec. 31 from 5 p.m.-9 p.m. at Tahoe Donner located at 12850 Northwoods Blvd. $125 per person; $50 additional for optional wine pairing Reservations required. Call (530) 587-9455 to make a reservation; credit card required.

New Year Celebration at Za’s

Come ring in the New Year at Za’s and pick from a menu of delicious treats including oysters, lamb, lobster, hamachi beef, salmon and other delights. Dance to the Blues Monsters with the Horns and come dressed to impress!

The celebration will be on Sunday, Dec. 31 from 7 p.m.-12 a.m. 21+. Tickets are $145 each. Buy them at Zaslakefront.com.

New Year’s Eve Dinner and Dance Party

Welcome the New Year with an evening of dinner and dancing in Granlibakken Tahoe’s Mountain Ballroom, where you’ll enjoy a delicious buffet dinner, followed by music from DJ Dylan Thomas designed to get everyone on the dance floor. A full cash bar will offer a wide variety of beverages, including specialty winter drinks.

NYE dinner and dance party will be on Sunday, Dec. 31 from 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at Granlibakken. $78* per adult; 50% discount for kids (6-12 years old); 5 and under no charge. Reserve your table at Opentable.com.

New Year’s Eve Light Parade and Fireworks Show

Join the Tahoe Donner community for a fun, family-friendly celebration at Tahoe Donner Downhill Ski Resort. After a great day on the mountain, enjoy the popular Light Parade followed by the annual Fireworks Show. Warm up next to the outdoor fire pits and enjoy hot toddies, hot cocoa and more. Stick around for the fireworks and help us ring in the new year! Free event for all.

The NYE light parade and fireworks show will be on Sunday, Dec. 31 at 6:15 p.m. at the Tahoe Donner Downhill Ski Resort. Register for the light parade at Eventbrite.com.

Winter Speaker Series

In Skiing the High Sierra and Beyond, you’ll join Jim & John on a walk & ski through iconic peaks and destinations, including Lake Tahoe, the High Sierra, and the remote mountain regions of the world. From the old growth trees of Rubicon Peak to the steeps of Red Slate couloir, from the ruggedness of the Matterhorn, to the intensity of the Messner, from sunrises in Emerald Bay to sunsets over Mt. Everest, the Morrison brothers epitomize how the ski dream is meant to be chased. Jim & John’s nonprofit beneficiary is The Send It Foundation.

Jim and John Morrison will be speaking on Thursday, Jan. 4 from 6 p.m.-8:30 p.m. at the Olympic Village Events Center.