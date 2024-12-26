Entertainment in Tahoe: New Year’s Eve celebrations and more

Nevada Chamber Music Festival Opening Night With Clive Greensmith

INCLINE VILLAGE, CA – The 21st Nevada Chamber Music Festival will open with Clive Greensmith and Quartet Integra at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28 at the UNR’s Lake Tahoe location (999 Tahoe Boulevard, Incline Village). It is the first in a lineup of classical music performances as the festival showcases a number of impressive performers.

Tickets start at $55. For more information – including a full list of performers – visit http://www.unr.edu .

New Year’s Eve Firework Celebration at Mt. Rose

MT. ROSE, CA – Fireworks will be shown from 5:30 to 11 p.m. on New Years Eve as part of Mt. Rose’s Northern Lights Festival. Organizers invite folks to “get an early start on celebrating the new year with a day of skiing at Mt. Rose followed by our New Year’s Eve fireworks celebration, snowcat, and torchlight parade.”

For more information on lift ticket prices and the event, visit ivcba.org/northern-lights-tahoe.

The Funk Hunters at Crystal Bay Casino

CRYSTAL BAY, CA – The Funk Hunters will play at 9 p.m. at the Crystal Bay Casino on New Years Eve. The Funk Hunters “cultivate their signature sound with forward-thinking electronic dance music influenced by old-school funk, classic soul and vintage hip-hop.” According to organizers, “they’ve amassed 30 million streams, including remixes for U2, Selena Gomez and Imagine Dragons.”

Tickets start at $50. For more information, visit http://www.crystalbaycasino.com or call 775-833-6333.

Ski Resort New Years Eve Celebration

NORTH LAKE TAHOE, CA – Palisades, Northstar, Sugar Bowl and Tahoe Donner ski resorts will all be hosting various New Years Eve activities. You can find more information on those events at: