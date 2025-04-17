Entertainment in Tahoe: North Tahoe Chamber Mixer, Truckee Pride Ski event, & more!

Thursday, April 17th

North Tahoe Chamber Mixer

4-6 p.m., North Tahoe Business Association, 8401 N Lake Boulevard, Kings Beach. “Join the North Tahoe Chamber and co-host Fox Cultural Hall for an engaging monthly mixer. Discover the venue’s dynamic performance and event spaces while hearing from Executive Director Ryan McKenzie about upcoming programs, including live performances, masterclasses, workshops, teen clubs, and arts education initiatives benefiting North Tahoe’s rural communities and schools.Network with local business leaders, enjoy delicious food and drinks, listen to live music by Peter Joseph Burtt and the Kingtide, and enter the drawing for a chance to win exciting prizes! Space is limited, so be sure to RSVP today! Pre-registration required. For more information, visit northtahoebusiness.org.”

Family Story Time

10:30-11 a.m., Incline Village Library, 845 Alder Avenue, Incline Village. “For children of all ages with a focus on enjoying literacy and language as a family. Enjoy stories, fingerplays, and wiggle action as part of the experience to encourage a love of books, empower thinking, stimulate creativity, and promote an overall sense of wellbeing. Stay & Play after the program for more fun with music, STEAM toys, and friends.” Pre-registration required. For more information, visit http://www.washoecountylibrary.us/libraries/incline-village.php or call 775-832-4130.

Public Tours from UC Davis Tahoe Science Center

11 a.m., Tahoe Science Center, 201 Country Club Dr., Incline Village. “Dive into Lake Tahoe without getting wet! Explore interactive exhibits, learn about the lake ecosystem, and why it’s changing and find out how you can keep Tahoe blue. When you visit the Tahoe Science Center, you learn the latest findings from the world-class UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center (TERC), a global leader in research, education, and public outreach on lakes. Ticket purchase & pre-registration required. $5-$10. For more information, visit tahoe.ucdavis.edu or call 775-881-7560.”

Live Music in the Lounge With Andre Chevalier

6-8 p.m., The Incline Lodge, 1003 Tahoe Boulevard, Incline Village. “Thursdays are for live music! Join us in the lounge and enjoy craft cocktails and live music by Andre Chevalier from 6 PM – 8 PM For more information, visit theinclinelodge.com or call 775-260-5750.”

Friday, April 18th

Live Music With Brother Dan Palmer

9 p.m. to 12 a.m., Grand Lodge Casino, 111 Country Club Drive, Incline Village. “Enjoy peace and love through music with Brother Dan Palmer! For more information, visit http://www.grandlodgecasino.com or call 800-327-3910.”

Saturday, April 19th

Truckee Pride: Queer Ski Saturday

9 a.m., Palisades Tahoe Ski Resort, 1960 Olympic Vly Rd, Olympic Valley, CA 96146. “Come out and make new friends, hang out, and enjoy spring vibes! There will be a DJ and a meetup area at Gold Coast all day plus a space to dace together during the Spring Tracks DJ show at KT base bar afterwards. Colorful clothing encouraged!” Event free to attent, Palisades ticket pricing varies. More information at https://www.truckeepride.org/ .

An Enchanting Soirée: A Tahoe Philharmonic Fundraiser

3-5 p.m., address to be disclosed with ticket purchase. “Step into an afternoon of elegance and artistry at a stunning Lake Tahoe home, where music, fine wine, and gourmet appetizers come together for an intimate fundraising soirée. Limited to just 25 guests, this exclusive event offers an up-close experience with members of the Tahoe Philharmonic Orchestra and renowned soloists. Enjoy a thoughtfully curated program featuring moving opera solos and duets, sacred songs, and beloved selections from musical theater. As the music fills the air, sip on exquisite wines and savor delectable bites, all while surrounded by the breathtaking beauty of Lake Tahoe. Ticket purchase required. $150 for 2 tickets.” For more information, visit http://www.tahoe-philharmonic.com or call 765-862-2282.

Melt at Crystal Bay Casino

8 p.m., Crystal Bay Casino, 14 State Highway 28, Crystal Bay. “Pulsing with the energy of their hometown New York City, ‘If There’s a Heaven’ (2024) is the debut album from indie band Melt. Hear the band simultaneously at their most airtight and freewheeling–evoking the raw, communal spirit of Fleetwood Mac as much as the modern, danceable hooks of MUNA. Ticket purchase required. $20 Advance | $25 Day of Show.” For more information, visit http://www.crystalbaycasino.com or call 775-833-6333.

Sonik Rewind

8-10 p.m., Alibi Ale Works in Truckee, 10069 Bridge St, Truckee. “Get up and dance to local Lake Tahoe Sonik Rewind, a classic rock and blues band. From Pat Benatar and Creedence to Stevie Ray Vaughn and Lynyrd Skynyrd, Sonik brings back memories of the 60’s to early 80’s music for your enjoyment! Catch the show at our Truckee location! For more information, visit alibialeworks.com or call 530-536-5029.”

Sunday, April 20th

Easter On the Lake

9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Gar Woods Grill & Pier, 5000 North Lake Boulevard, Carnelian Bay. “Hop on Over to Gar Woods Grill & Pier for an Easter Brunch Buffet and Hunt on the Water! Belgian Waffles, French Toast, Applewood Smoked Bacon, A Carving Station, Seafood Station, a huge variety of desserts and much, much more! There will also be an Easter Egg Hunt at 11:00am, a perfect way to spend the afternoon with the kids on Easter! $89 for Adults, $109 with unlimited Champagne, $35 for Kids 10 and under, (Highchairs free).” For more information, visit http://www.garwoods.com or call 530-546-3366.

An Easter Day Concert: St. Matthew Passion & Messiah (Tahoe City)

3 p.m., Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 905 W Lake Blvd, Tahoe City. “On Easter Sunday, the Tahoe Philharmonic Orchestra & Chorus will present two of the most profound spiritual masterpieces ever composed. The concert will feature a shortened version of Bach’s St. Matthew Passion in the first half, followed by selections from Handel’s Messiah, celebrating Christ’s triumphant resurrection. Ticket purchase required. For more information, visit http://www.tahoe-philharmonic.com or call 765-862-2282.”

Monday, April 21st

Incline Village Crystal Bay Restaurant Week

9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Participating locations throughout Incline Village/Crystal Bay, NV, 885 Tahoe Blvd, Incline Village. “IVCBA is excited to present the return of the annual Incline Village Crystal Bay Restaurant Week, an immersive and celebratory event designed to showcase the unique culinary talents of our community. This week-long extravaganza will bring together local businesses, residents, and visitors in a culinary celebration that highlights the diverse flavors and vibrant spirit of Incline Village and Crystal Bay. For more information, visit ivcba.org or call 775-833-5252.”

Tuesday, April 22nd

Power Lunch and Business Workshops from North Tahoe Business Association

Noon to 1:30 p.m., North Tahoe Business Association, 8401 N Lake Boulevard, Kings Beach. “Come be a part of the North Tahoe Chamber’s February Power Lunch. After the presentations, join us for a community discussion where you’ll have the chance to connect with fellow business owners and exchange ideas on running successful businesses in our unique and dynamic community. For more information, visit northtahoebusiness.org.”