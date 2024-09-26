Entertainment in Tahoe: Oktoberfest; TGR Film Premiere; 27th Annual Tahoe Forest Stewardship Day 

Oktoberfest

​​This annual event transforms The Village at Palisades Tahoe into the largest Bavarian playground in North Lake Tahoe, complete with authentic German beer, Bavarian music, and dance, plus the ever-popular Oktoberfest Games and plenty of family fun. Enjoy live entertainment by Joe Smiell’s 20 Piece Bavarian Band, the Almenrausch Schuhplattler Dance Troop, and the Alpentanzer Schuhplattler Dance Troop, accompanied by the Alpentanz Kapelle Band throughout the day.

Oktoberfest will be on Saturday, Sept. 28 from 12 p.m.-6 p.m. at Palisades Tahoe. Get tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/oktoberfest-palisades-village-2024-tickets-980660942277

TGR Film Premiere

Get ready for an unforgettable night of social stoke and adrenaline-pumping action as TGR brings its latest ski and snowboard film, “Beyond the Fantasy,” to Palisades Tahoe! Don’t miss your chance to be a part of this epic event – buy your tickets now and immerse yourself in the whimsical imagination of our athletes as they push the boundaries of what’s possible on snow.

The TGR Film Premiere will be on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 5 p.m. at the Olympic Village Event Center. Get tickets at https://tetongravity.myeventscenter.com/event/Palisades-Tahoe-Premiere-Of-Beyond-The-Fantasy-100557?preview=1

27th Annual Tahoe Forest Stewardship Day

Volunteers of all ages and skill levels are invited to this fun, hands-on restoration event. By pitching in, you will help improve the ecosystem functions and wildlife habitats that surround Lake Tahoe. Healthy streams, meadows and wetlands act as natural pollution filters to Keep Tahoe Blue. Volunteers do not need previous experience to participate in the projects. Help us heal the land to Keep Tahoe Blue.

The Annual Stewardship day will be on Saturday, Sept. 28 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Rabe Meadow in Stateline, NV. Register at https://volunteer.keeptahoeblue.org/need/detail/?need_id=914728

4th Annual Barktoberfest

Get ready to raise a glass and wag some tails at the 4th Annual BARKtoberfest! Join Pet Network Lake Tahoe for an unforgettable evening of fun, food, and festivities–all in support of a great cause.The

Barktoberfest will be on Thursday, Oct. 3 at 4:30 p.m. at Pet Network Lake Tahoe in Incline Village. Get tickets at https://www.petnetwork.org/events?fbclid=IwZXh0bgNhZW0CMTAAAR2PlRPaUMJo0D39Lz-9Xh3LdOADGpS66v8DMIzRcDOI9ixZV_ATnn0JRkU_aem_ZF_bvH3DrbkxxBLzzEphFw&mc_cid=53b2111628&mc_eid=8e2f780609