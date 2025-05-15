Entertainment in Tahoe: Opera, Chamber Mixer & more!

Tuesday, May 13th

IVCB Community Job Fair

3-6 p.m., Incline Village Recreation Center Parking Lot, 980 Incline Way, Incline Village. “Meet local employers, explore open positions, and take the next step in your career. Businesses from across Incline Village and Crystal Bay are hiring — don’t miss this chance to connect and grow. Free.” For more information, visit ivcba.org or call 775-833-5252.

Family Story Time

10:30-11 a.m., Incline Village Library, 845 Alder Avenue, Incline Village. “For children of all ages with a focus on enjoying literacy and language as a family. Enjoy stories, fingerplays, and wiggle action as part of the experience to encourage a love of books, empower thinking, stimulate creativity, and promote an overall sense of wellbeing. Stay & Play after the program for more fun with music, STEAM toys, and friends. Pre-registration required.” For more information, visit http://www.washoecountylibrary.us/libraries/incline-village.php or call 775-832-4130.

TERC Public Tours

11 a.m., Tahoe Science Center, 201 Country Club Dr., Incline Village. “Dive into Lake Tahoe without getting wet! Explore interactive exhibits, learn about the lake ecosystem, and why it’s changing and find out how you can keep Tahoe blue. When you visit the Tahoe Science Center, you learn the latest findings from the world-class UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center (TERC), a global leader in research, education, and public outreach on lakes. Ticket purchase & pre-registration required. $5-$10.” For more information, visit tahoe.ucdavis.edu or call 775-881-7560.

Tuesday Night Karaoke

8 p.m., The Paddle Wheel Saloon, 120 Country Club Dr., Incline Village. “The Paddle Wheel has become the hot spot for Karaoke anywhere around North Lake Tahoe. Every Tuesday night, you will enjoy free admission and a great vibe to throw down your favorite tunes with all your peeps. Hosted By DJ Mitchslap. Come see what its all about! Free.” For more information, call 775-831-2596.

Wednesday, May 14th

Healthy Minds, Healthy Families

5:30-7 p.m., St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 701 Mount Rose Highway, Incline Village. “Join TFS and our community partners at our upcoming Healthy Minds, Healthy Families event taking place at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church on May 14 at 5:30pm. Parents will learn effective ways to support their children and adolescents through the many challenges they may be facing – in school, with friends, or even within their family – and the resources available in our community to provide support. The event is free and open to everyone. We hope to see you there! Pre-registration required.” For more information, visit http://www.sftahoe.org or call 775-831-0490.

Thomas J. Price and Yesomi Umolu

6-7 p.m., Nevada Museum Of Art, 160 W. Liberty St., Reno. “Artist and sculptor Thomas J. Price and Cultural Strategist Yesomi Umoli discuss how Price’s works relate to his installation at the Nevada Museum of Art. Pre-registration required.” For more information, visit http://www.nevadaart.org or call 775-329-3333.

Thursday, May 15th

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

3-5 p.m., Incline High School Boosters, 499 Village Blvd., Incline Village. “Incline High School and the Incline Village community are celebrating the completed expansion and renovation project at the school. All are invited to hear brief remarks before touring the new learning and activity spaces. The event will begin with the official ribbon cutting at the new JROTC entrance at the southwest corner of the school, in back. We will then move to the new student/community collaborative hub on the third floor for brief presentations, followed by public tours of the new space. Pre-registration required. For more information, visit inclineboosters.com or call 775-832-4260.”

Family Story Time

North Tahoe Chamber Mixer

4-6 p.m., North Tahoe Business Association, 8401 N Lake Boulevard, Kings Beach. “Join the North Tahoe Chamber and co-host Fox Cultural Hall for an engaging monthly mixer. Discover the venue’s dynamic performance and event spaces while hearing from Executive Director Ryan McKenzie about upcoming programs, including live performances, masterclasses, workshops, teen clubs, and arts education initiatives benefiting North Tahoe’s rural communities and schools.Network with local business leaders, enjoy delicious food and drinks, listen to live music by Peter Joseph Burtt and the Kingtide, and enter the drawing for a chance to win exciting prizes! Space is limited, so be sure to RSVP today! Pre-registration required. For more information, visit northtahoebusiness.org.”

Live Music at Cutthroat’s Saloon

6-8 p.m., Cutthroat’s Saloon, 111 Country Club Drive, Incline Village. “Join us for weekly live music from 6–8 PM, great food, and wonderful people! For more information, visit http://www.hyatt.com/en-US/hotel/nevada/hyatt-regency-lake-tahoe-resort-spa-and-casino/tvllt or call 775-832-1234.”

Friday, May 16th

Wine on the Water Dinner Series

5:30 p.m., North Tahoe Event Center, 8125 Steelhead Ave., Kings Beach. “At the annual Wine on the Water dinner series, we raise a toast for a purpose! Your support fuels the mission of the Boys & Girls Club of North Lake Tahoe. Funds raised at this annual event contribute to providing a safe and enriching environment for local youth, offering educational programs, mentorship opportunities, and recreational activities that empower the leaders of tomorrow. Join us in savoring the taste of making a difference at Wine on the Water. Ticket purchase required. For more information, visit http://www.bgcnlt.org or call 530-546-4324.”

Iolanta | Opera in Concert (Incline Village)

6:30-8:30 p.m., Cornerstone Community Church, 300 Country Club Dr., Incline Village. “Lose yourself in the drama of Tchaikovsky’s breathtaking one-act opera about love, self-discovery, and destiny. Tahoe Symphony’s concert presentation brings this masterpiece to life with a cast of exceptional opera artists from across the U.S. and our local community.Experience the sweeping melodies and emotional depth of one of Tchaikovsky’s greatest operatic achievements— an unforgettable experience of music and storytelling awaits. For more information, visit toccatatahoe.org or call 775-524-2175.”

Saturday, May 17th

Sierra Speaker Series: Lansford Hastings and His Association With the Donner Party

4:30-6:30 p.m., Sierra State Parks Foundation, 1295 North Lake Blvd, Tahoe City. “Join us at Donner Memorial State Park Visitor Center to learn and engage! Doors open at 4:30 pm, and the presentation is to follow at 5 pm. Light refreshments will be available. Parking is free after 5 pm. No registration is required. Admission is a suggested $5 donation. For more information, visit sierrastateparks.org or call 530-583-9911.”

Stewarding Knowledges: Washoe Led Community Gathering

All day, 130 W Lake Blvd. Tahoe City, CA 96145. “Celebrate Washoe basketry, culture, songs, handgames, storytelling, and artmaking at this free, Washoe-led community gathering at the gatekeeper’s museum.” More information at https://www.gatekeepersmuseum.org/ .

Live Music at Cutthroat’s Saloon

Sunday, May 18th

Tahoe Teddy Bear Picnic

10 a.m., Aspen Grove, 960 Lakeshore Blvd., Incline Village. “Join us for a delightful day filled with laughter, food, music, face painting, bounce houses, and the beauty of the great outdoors in support of TCF! Ticket purchase required. $15 – $500. For more information, visit http://www.tcfkids.org or call 775-832-8230.”

Iolanta | Opera in Concert (Reno)

3-5 p.m., St, John’s Presbyterian Church, 1070 W Plumb Ln, Reno. “Lose yourself in the drama of Tchaikovsky’s breathtaking one-act opera about love, self-discovery, and destiny. Tahoe Symphony’s concert presentation brings this masterpiece to life with a cast of exceptional opera artists from across the U.S. and our local community.Experience the sweeping melodies and emotional depth of one of Tchaikovsky’s greatest operatic achievements— an unforgettable experience of music and storytelling awaits. For more information, visit toccatatahoe.org or call 775-524-2175.”

Monday, May 19th

Live Music at Cutthroat’s Saloon

Country Line Dancing | Incline Public House

7-9 p.m., Incline Public House, 10069 Bridge St., Truckee. “Join us each month for a themed line dancing night with dance lessons from Country Casey! For more information, visit alibialeworks.com or call 530-536-5029.”

Tuesday, May 20th

Family Story Time

