Entertainment in Tahoe: Paradise Paradox Film Screening; Luggi Foeger Uphill/Downhill Festival; Brunch and Brews

Banana Split Extravaganza

Kids of all sizes, grab a spoon, and help devour an incredible 200-foot banana split!

The banana split extravaganza will be on Saturday, March 23 starting at 1:45 p.m. at Tahoe Donner Downhill Ski Resort. FREE!

Snow Disco with Avand

Avand is bringing house music to Truckee, promising an evening filled with dancing, connection, and celebration of the human experience.

Avand will be performing on Saturday, March 23 from 7 p.m.-11 p.m. at Mountain Lotus Yoga. The event is FREE!

Luggi Foeger Uphill/Downhill Festival

The Luggi Foeger Uphill/Downhill Festival & SkiMo Race is Lake Tahoe Basin’s premier SkiMo competition and an incredibly family-friendly event. Competitors race to the top of the mountain using whatever human-powered method you prefer – skins, snowshoes, running shoes, etc. – then ski, snowboard, snowshoe, or run back down to the finish line. For those of a less competitive nature, a recreational course to mid-mountain is available. The event will also include fun activities in the base area including ski boot races, live music, an awards ceremony, and more. Then, the fun continues with a winter-wildlife snowshoe hike Sunday morning.

The event will be on Saturday, March 23 starting at 8 a.m. and Sunday, March 24 starting at 7:30 a.m at Diamond Peak Ski Resort. Register at https://www.diamondpeak.com/event/luggi-foeger-uphill-downhill-festival/

Brunch and Brews

Join Tahoe Gifting Co and Alibi Ale works to celebrate spring with great drinks and even better people. Brunch will feature a unique menu, seasonal craft cocktails, and a pop up gifting station, where you can build Easter baskets from locally made, handcrafted goods while doing some shopping for yourself, too. Browse local brands like Coffeebar and Tandem Chocolates as well as event-exclusive goods. Plus, enter to win a one-of-kind ceramic growler and support Sierra Community House.

Brunch and Brews will be on Sunday, March 24 starting at 11 a.m. at Alibi Ale Works in Incline. Register at https://brunchandbrews.brownpapertickets.com/

Paradise Paradox Film Screening

The film, “The Paradise Paradox,” takes a long overdue look at the mental health crisis that’s been sweeping our mountain towns. The film is told through the experiences of not only the local heroes who are confronting these challenges but also renowned figures like Olympic gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin. This film aims to raise awareness about mental health and substance use challenges in mountain communities, break down the stigma surrounding seeking help with mental health struggles, and to raise funds for local foundations supporting mental health.

Paradise Paradox film screening will be on Wednesday, March 27 at 8 p.m. and Thursday, March 28 at 5 p.m at the Tahoe Art Haus.