Entertainment in Tahoe: Pond Skim; Truckee Job Fair; Snow Golf

Family Dance 2024

To celebrate the special bond between family members in our region, the North Tahoe Event Center will host their annual Family Dance — a night where children and their role models can get dressed up, enjoy quality time together, and dance the night away. The theme is “An Evening in Hollywood.” Come walk the red carpet and have your photo taken by paparazzi, learn a fun dance routine from a local dance troupe, and enjoy various crafts and activity tables! DJ Chango is back this year to get everyone on the dance floor!

Ticket prices are “pay what you can” to ensure that everyone can participate in this fun community event. All proceeds benefit Sierra Community House’s mission to connect and empower the community through family strengthening, crisis intervention, hunger relief, and legal services. learn more at sierracommunityhouse.org

The Family Dance will be on Friday, Apr. 26 from 6 p.m.-9 p.m. at North Tahoe Events Center.

Pond Skim

Closing weekend!! Whether you’re skimming the pond or observing from the sidelines, don’t miss Sugar Bowl’s most legendary party of the season. They’ll have live music, a pop up bar, and a snow beach viewing area to watch the action. Pond Location is between Disney and Nob Hill Chairlifts, near the Village Lodge base area. Reminder, no dogs are allowed at the event!

The pond swim will be on Saturday, Apr. 27 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Snow Golf

Ditch the ski jacket for a collared shirt and khakis: Alpine’s Annual Snow Golf Tournament is back for its 38th year! As the only top-to-bottom snow golf course, this highly anticipated spring event is a unique way to spend a day on the slopes with friends and family. The ten-hole course starts at the top of Summit Express chair and meanders its way down the mountain with the last holes bringing competitors to The Chalet for a Caddyshack-themed afterparty.

Snow Golf will be on Saturday, Apr. 27 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at Alpine. Registration is first-come, first-serve.

Alice Osborn

Join songwriter Alice Osborn for music and a writing session at the TAL Earth Day Celebration! Osborn originates from Raleigh, NC, but now lives in Lake Tahoe. Osborn’s acoustic originals are influenced by rock, bluegrass, and folk, and diverse artists such as Richard Marx, Natalie Merchant, and John Prine. She frequently returns to the themes of loss, love, and identity; Skirts in the Snow: Beyond the Donner Party is her most recent album. Her previous album is Searching for Paradise and previous poetry collections are Unfinished Projects and After the Steaming Stops. Osborn teaches guitar, fiddle, banjo, and ukulele through the Tahoe Truckee School of Music and at Carmichael Elementary in Portola, CA. Osborn is currently working on songs for her most personal album yet.

Osborn will be performing on Saturday, Apr. 27 from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. at the Truckee Artist Lofts.

TAL Earth Day Showcase

As a sole proprietor, Patricia Eagan, TAL writer, editor and creative consultant has engaged in professional writing (grants, newsletters, development) and editing (both for technical firms and fine artists). Her creative consulting objective at 9848.Gallery—hosting Literary Salons gathering an array of artists and community members—will set the stage for creative expression and solution-building.

TAL Earth Day will be on Saturday, Apr. 27 from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. at the Truckee Artist Lofts.

Closing Day at Alpine

As Alpine bids farewell to the winter season, it will close its slopes on Sunday, Apr. 28. To know more about what to expect for lifts and operating hours, the best place to look is the Operations Blog . Alpine will post a blog update when they have a better idea of what the conditions will be. Palisades will remain open 7 days a week until Monday, May 27.

Truckee Job Fair

Join for Truckee’s annual Job Fair! At the Truckee Job Fair, meet employers in person, learn about their organizational culture, current job openings plus career pathways, perks and benefits!

100+ current job openings

Meet many local employers offering full-time, flexible and seasonal opportunities for all – including students

You could be hired on the spot! There is no cost to participate.

Free pizza! (While supplies last, and some employers bring additional SWAG.)​

In case of inclement weather, the event will move inside. Check out all of the job listings and employer profiles on Truckeejobscollective.com.

The job fair will be on Wednesday, May 1 from 3 p.m.-5:30 p.m. at the Steve Randall Truckee Community Rec Center North Parking Lot.