Entertainment in Tahoe: REZZ and DJ Diesel; Tahoe Nutcracker; Truckee Tahoe Community Chorus

Rezz & DJ Diesel

Join Palisades Tahoe as they kick off the 2023-24 winter season with an electrifying performance featuring REZZ and Diesel (aka Shaquille O’Neal). Get ready for an unforgettable night of music, snow, and adventure at the legendary mountain.

Rezz & DJ Diesel is an all day festival on Friday, Dec. 15 and Saturday, Dec. 16 at the Village at Palisades Tahoe. Get tickets at Tahoelive.net .

Don’t miss Shaquille O’Neal! Provided / Palisades Tahoe

Truckee Tahoe Community Chorus

Join the Truckee Tahoe Community Chorus for the Glad Tidings Holiday Concert!

There will be one concert on Saturday, Dec. 16 at 7 p.m. and another on Sunday, Dec. 17 at 3 p.m. at the Truckee High School Auditorium. Get tickets at Truckeechorus.org .

Jelly Bread 15th Anniversary

Jelly Bread is a touring powerhouse known for their high-energy performances and a unique blend of desert twang, funk, and rock.

Jelly Bread will be performing on Friday, Dec. 15 from 8 p.m.-11 p.m. at the Crystal Bay Club. Get tickets at Tixr.com .

Adult Ornament Workshop

Grab a few friends and come get crafty with Bear Belly Brewing Co. Create 6+ ornaments at a variety of DIY stations. Entry fee includes 1 beer and all the supplies you’ll need to make a few ornaments.

The workshop will be on Friday, Dec. 15 from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. at Bear Belly Brewing Co. at 8428 Trout Ave., Kings Beach CA 96143. Tickets are $35.

Blü Egyptian with The Stove Pipes

West Coast indie groove sensations Blü Egyptian are a youthful quartet based out of Chico, CA. They have gained a reputation for their high energy shows with extended multi-genre jams, meaningful songwriting, and entertaining stage antics. Creating a unique fusion of funk, bluegrass, reggae, world music, rock, edm and more, they continue to push the musical spectrum everyday.

Blu Egyptian with The Stove Pipes will be playing on Saturday, Dec. 16 at 8:30 p.m. at Alibi in Truckee. 21+ only. $10 admission.

Cookie Decorating Workshop with Live Music

Get festive while shopping local at the Boatworks. Find unique gourmet selections, craft wines, vintage finds, soothing oils, jewelry, and more! Music, kids crafts, and holiday cheer!

Cookie decorating and live music with Andre Chevalier will be on Saturday, Dec. 16 from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. at Tahoe Wine Collective in the Boatworks Mall located at 760 North Lake Blvd, Tahoe City.

Tahoe Nutcracker

LTDC’s production of Tahoe Nutcracker premiered in 2019 and is set in the ballroom of the Tahoe Tavern on Christmas Eve one hundred years ago. This year’s performances will feature two principal dancers from the New York City Ballet: Indiana Woodward as the Sugar Plum Fairy and Adrian Danchig-Waring as her Cavalier. Daniel Baudendistel (formerly American Ballet Theater & Joffrey Ballet) reprises his roles as Herr Drosselmeyer, the magical uncle, and Calvin Thomas (ODC San Francisco) returns as the Nutcracker Prince. Former student and recent graduate of the University of Arizona’s dance program Kristen Flowers joins the cast as Dew Drop.

Former student Kristen Flowers as Dew Drop Provided / Lake Tahoe Dance Collective

The Nutcracker will be on Friday, Dec. 15 at 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 16 at 3 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 17 at 3 p.m. at North Tahoe High School in Tahoe City. Get tickets at Laketahoedancecollective.org .

Ski for the Love

Come enjoy this locally produced ski film with local skiers. They will be raffling off a pair of skis, gear, and seasonal supplies.

Ski for the Love will be on Thursday, Dec. 21 from 7 p.m.-9 p.m. at Alibi in Truckee.