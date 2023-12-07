Entertainment in Tahoe: Ski Season Kickoff Party; Santa Ski Day; Dead Winter Carpenters

Ski Season Kickoff Party

Celebrate the official kick off of the North Tahoe ski season with Diamond Peak, Village Ski Loft and Alibi! Wear your most horrible ugly sweater (prizes for Best Dressed) and bring your A-game for what will no doubt be a legendary karaoke party and silly games (yep, there will be prizes). There will be a raffle benefiting the Boys and Girls Club of North Lake Tahoe.

The Kickoff Party will be on Friday, Dec. 8 from 7 p.m.-10 p.m. at Alibi Ale Works in Incline Village.

Botanical Glass Ornament Workshop

In this hands-on workshop you’ll learn how to create botanical ornaments with a mix of herbs, flowers, and natural objects. Each participant will have an opportunity to choose from a selection of ingredients grown, foraged and harvested by local grower Patricia with Petals and Pages Flowers. Each attendee gets two of their very own botanical ornaments to take home! In addition to your hand-made ornaments, you’ll also leave with handwritten home made paper cards that include the ingredients used and botanically dyed silk to tie off each ornament for hanging.

The workshop will be on Friday, Dec. 8 from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. at 907 Tahoe Blvd, Studio 13A, Incline Village, NV 89451. Tickets are $98/person with wine and charcuterie included. Get tickets at https://www.bridgetgiroux.com/store-2-2/p/botanicalornamentworkshop.

Santa Ski Day at Mt. Rose

Santas or those entirely done up in Holiday Wear can get a $99 Lift Ticket! (Note – just a Santa hat does NOT qualify – Tickets at the Main Lodge Info Counter!)

Santa Ski Day will be on Saturday, Dec. 9 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at 22222 Mt Rose Hwy, Reno, NV.

Handel’s Messiah

Joyous refrains and exultant arias, including the iconic “Hallelujah” Chorus, will fill the concert hall this holiday season. This Baroque masterwork, expressing the themes of hope, redemption and grace, showcases the artistry and skill of the celebrated orchestra and chorus, complemented by exceptional soloists. Join for this wonderful holiday tradition!

The holiday performance will be on Saturday, Dec. 9 from 3 p.m.-5:30 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church located at 1480 Douglas Ave., Gardnerville, NV.

Everlasting Wreath Workshop

Spend an evening learning the art of everlasting wreath making with Catalina Lavalle, owner of Believe in Recess. In this introductory class, students will learn the basics of creating and designing holiday wreaths while gaining insight to the principles that guide Catalina’s approach to design. Students will take home lush seasonal wreaths made from evergreen boughs and locally grown dried flowers that will last for years to come. All materials will be provided.

The workshop will be on Saturday, Dec. 9 from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. at Bridget Giroux Design located at 907 Tahoe Blvd, Studio 13A, Incline Village, NV 89451. Tickets are $185/person with wine and charcuterie included. Get tickets at https://www.bridgetgiroux.com/store-2-2/p/everlastingwreathworkshop .

Dead Winter Carpenters

With Special guests A.J. Lee & Blue Summit. Dead Winter Carpenters is a five-piece alternative country band from North Lake Tahoe, California, whose music has been described as an Americana blend of progressive bluegrass, roots rock, and folk with an influence from the Bakersfield Sound.

Dead Winter Carpenters will be performing on Saturday, Dec. 9 from 8 p.m.-11 p.m. at the Crystal Bay Club. Tickets start at $18. Get them at Tixr.com.

Hiroya Tksumato

Hiroya Tsukamoto is a Japanese-born guitarist who moved to the United States in 2000 to attend the Berklee College of Music. Tsukamoto has been recognized for his talents on stages such as at Blue Note in New York City, NHK (Japanese National Television) and United Nations, and by scoring second place at the International Fingerstyle Guitar Championship both in 2018 and 2022.

Tksumato will be performing on Friday, Dec. 8 from 7 p.m.-9 p.m. at the Fox Cultural Hall located at 8707 North Lake Blvd., Kings Beach. Tickets start at $20. Get them at Foxchall.org.

Breathwork and Sound Bath

Connect with your breath, get out of your mind, and into your body with experienced facilitator Rebekah Huitema. Join in for a Breathwork Workshop hosted by Tahoe Psychedelic Society! Remember to bring a mat, blanket, journal, and pillow.

The breathwork and south bath will be on Monday, Dec. 11 from 6 p.m.- 8 p.m. at 10266 Truckee Airport Rd Suite C, Truckee. After you attend the event, if you feel you received good service, consider donating between $20-30 to thank the facilitator and support Tahoe Psychedelic Society.

Kids Ornament Workshop

Explore a variety of DIY ornament stations to create ornaments to keep or gift to others. 4+ years old, with a guardian present for children 10 years old and under. Please wear art appropriate clothing because it might get messy.

The workshop will be on Monday, Dec. 11 from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. at the North Tahoe Event Center. Tickets are $25 for residents and $30 for non-residents.

Halie Loren

Halie Loren is an award-winning jazz singer and songwriter. Raised in Alaska, this Oregon-based artist brings a fresh and original perspective to time-honored musical paths, channeling her innate understanding of connectedness across musical boundaries to forge bonds with diverse audiences in North America, Asia, and Europe.

Halie Loren will be performing on Thursday, Dec. 14 from 6 p.m.-8:30 p.m. at the Fox Cultural Hall located at 8707 North Lake Blvd., Kings Beach. Tickets start at $20. Get them at Foxchall.org.