Entertainment in Tahoe: ‘Small Town, Big Night Out’; November Networking Mixer; Abstract Faction Ski Movie

“Small Town, Big Night Out”

Get excited for the small town Big Night Out! After dinner, get ready to dance to the music provided by Dr. D (DJ). A line dancing instructor will join to get you started or advance your line dancing skills! A 50/50 raffle and fun throughout the evening!

“Small Town, Big Night Out” will be on Saturday, Nov. 11 from 5:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. at the Truckee Community Recreation Center. Tickets: $55 per person: $30 for children under 12 years of age. Purchase online at Smalltownbignightout.com

You can also purchase tickets on the Rotary Club of Truckee website at Truckeerotary.org.

November Networking Mixer

All Truckee Chamber Members are invited to join us for a November Networking Mixer and Ribbon Cutting for Good Anya Plant Shop – who recently moved next door to a bigger location! Come help celebrate with a ribbon cutting, food, and drinks. Good Anya will be running sales all day long to celebrate the expansion of the space! Many of her vendors will be there as well, so it is a great opportunity to meet them. Come for good food, drinks, and company! Bring your business cards to network and for the door prize drawing. See you there!

The November Networking Mixer will be on Wednesday, Nov. 15 from 3-6 p.m. at Good Anya Plant Shop near Wild Cherries located at 11429 Donner Pass Rd. #2. DJ music starting at 3 p.m / Ribbon Cutting at 4 p.m / Live Music from 5-6 p.m. Admission is free for all Truckee Chamber Members.

Abstract Faction Ski Movie

Get pumped for winter by joining your fellow shredders for the premier of Faction’s new ski movie, Abstract!

Faction’s Abstract Ski Movie will be on Thursday, Nov. 16 from 7-9 p.m. at Alibi Ale Works in Incline Village.