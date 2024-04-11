Entertainment in Tahoe: Snow Golf Tournament; Dummy Downhill; John Jorgenson Bluegrass Band 

Hot Dog-The Movie

Rudy, Squirrel, Kendo, Slasher, Banana Pants, Heinz, Deter and stunt skiers galore will partake in a panel discussion/Q&A, followed by a viewing of the movie.

Hot Dog will be showing on Friday, Apr. 12 from 5:15 p.m.-10 p.m. at the Olympic Valley Events Center. $40 gets you in the door and a commemorative AKOVA Gear HOT DOG 40th Hat. Beer and Wine will be sold on site * Costumes Encouraged * N0 Food is being served.

Snow Golf Tournament

Ditch the ski jacket for a collared shirt and khakis: Alpine’s Annual Snow Golf Tournament is back for its 38th year! As the only top-to-bottom snow golf course, this highly anticipated spring event is a unique way to spend a day on the slopes with friends and family. The ten-hole course starts at the top of Summit Express chair and meanders its way down the mountain with the last holes bringing competitors to The Chalet for a Caddyshack-themed afterparty.

The Snow Golf Tournament will be on Saturday, Apr. 13 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at Alpine. The event is free for passholders.

Editor’s note: Due to weather, the event will be moving to April 27.

Dummy Downhill at Diamond Peak

Be at the 22nd annual Dummy Downhill on Saturday, April 13, 2024. Free for all to attend and participate in. Spectators watch as competitors build a dummy on skis, sled or snowboard and launch their dummy off of a big jump. It’s a fun, family-friendly event watching unique characters fly down the hill and crash hard. This is Diamond Peak’s signature spring event and the biggest party of the year! Even non-skiers love to watch the madness! A panel of celebrity judges will evaluate all Dummies on the snow by the Base Lodge, followed by the dummy launch and an awards ceremony. Prizes and certificates are awarded for creativity, best crash, furthest distance, and more.

Dummy Downhill will be on Saturday, Apr. 13 starting at 10 a.m. at Diamond Peak. Register your dummy at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdNmcTjZBkr6u04D9NuB0_j3xX08SCmuoFYPYKkQSCWsS5QHA/viewform

Snow Ball

Join Mountain Lotus Yoga for their Annual Dance Throwdown, spring social, and fundraiser! No pomp but perhaps a bit of circumstance. Get your groove together and put on your best ball gown, tuxedo tee, or baller get up, and come make some moves on the dance floor.

The Snow Ball will be on Saturday, Apr. 13 from 6 p.m.-10 p.m. at Mountain Lotus Yoga. Get tickets at https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/f419ee0e-e490-4293-abb0-17e94e235edb

The Sugar Bowl Uphiller

Calling all ski tourers and split borders– rack up as many human-powered laps to the top of Lincoln as you can in a day, all without the help of a chairlift. You can ski for the win or just ski for fun, all uphillers are welcome at this event. Costumes recommended!

The Sugar Bowl Uphiller will be on Saturday, Apr. 13 from 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at Sugar Bowl. Get tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/postponed-to-april-13-the-sugar-bowl-uphiller-registration-837083207407?aff=oddtdtcreator&fbclid=IwAR2JMBPCjqzG8e1ZuC6chU0UoR4zgOmugZ9ujShHcRZM8eDGUklsT_wejf4_aem_AWFmaSZMaMNVKQLryfz78Ydu4BIX2ZRJvEM6MTWImlnpuuO_SrsBPOUSxz0b_RjrpX9bCVIbS5u7XjL8COBLTkIL

Billy Dutton Uphill

Are you tough enough for the Billy Dutton Uphill? This time-honored springtime tradition returns, challenging racers with a tough, 2,000-foot climb from the base of KT-22 all the way up Mountain Run. But don’t let the climb scare you away, this is the event of the season, guaranteed to make you feel like you’re on top of the world as you summit the climb to High Camp.

The Billy Dutton Uphill will be on Sunday, Apr. 14 at Palisades Tahoe. Register at https://farwestnordic.org/racing/far-west-races/billy-dutton-uphill/

John Jorgenson Bluegrass Band

J2B2 is an all-star bluegrass supergroup featuring four award-winning musicians – John Jorgenson on acoustic guitar, mandolin and vocals; Herb Pedersen on banjo, acoustic guitar and vocals; Mark Fain on bass; and Patrick Sauber on acoustic guitar and vocals – delivering bluegrass like no one has ever heard it before. The band’s live shows have received stellar reviews and have the bluegrass world buzzing.They will be performing on Thursday, Apr. 18 from 8 p.m.-10 p.m. at Fox Cultural Hall. Get tickets at https://foxchall.org/index.php/john-jorgenson-bluegrass-band/