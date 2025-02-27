Entertainment in Tahoe: SNOWFEST, Firefighter’s Pancake Breakfast & more!

North Lake Tahoe SNOWFEST

North Lake Tahoe – North Lake Tahoe SNOWFEST is the largest winter mountain festival on the West Coast, according to organizers. The festival includes more than 50 events over several days, including “the only fireworks show in North Lake Tahoe”. It will have events around North Lake from February 26 – March 9.

“Our annual event celebrates the best of North Lake Tahoe by showcasing the relationships between the local community and the people who visit,” say organizers. “Our mission is to support local nonprofits, public programs, student organizations, and scholarships, through the production of our unique ten-day festival.”

Ticket pricing varies by event. Find more information at https://www.tahoesnowfest.org/ .

Alpenglow Sports Winter Speaker Series: Dave Nettle

Olympic Valley – At 6 p.m. on Friday, February 28, Dave Nettle will speak as part of the Alpenglow Sports Winter Speaker Series at Palisades Tahoe Olympic Village Events Center. The Alpenglow Sports Winter Speaker Series is the largest free community speaker series in the country. “We host the biggest names in the outdoor industry who share stories about outdoor adventure,” say organizers. “Dave Nettle is the featured speaker for the final show in this season’s series. Join us to hear Dave recount some of his more memorable, challenging and humorous adventures and ascents from 30 years of climbing in Patagonia.” For more information, visit tamba.org.

North Tahoe Firefighters Annual Pancake Breakfast

Tahoe City – Join North Tahoe Firefighters at 7 a.m. on Saturday, March 1 for their annual pancake breakfast. Pancakes, sausage, coffee, milk and orange juice will be served. All proceed will benefit the North Tahoe Firefighters Association. $10 per adult; $5 per child (kids under 12). For more information, visit http://www.tahoesnowfest.org .

The Origins of Freestyle Riding in Lake Tahoe

Tahoe City – From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 1 “The Origins of Freestyle Riding in Lake Tahoe” exhibit at the Watson Cabin will be on display. The exhibit showcases the evolution of snowboarding in the Lake Tahoe region featuring artifacts, photos, videos and historical information detailing the early pioneers of snowboarding in the area, key developments in the sport and how Lake Tahoe became a prominent snowboarding destination, all presented within the context of the historic Watson Cabin museum itself. Free admission. For more information, visit http://www.tahoesnowfest.org .