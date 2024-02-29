Entertainment in Tahoe: Snowfest Parade; The Great Ski Race; Dave Nettle’s Ski Touring the Tyrol 

Mustache Harbor

For over a decade Mustache Harbor has been thrilling audiences across the country with their spot-on renditions of music from the 1970’s and 80’s.

Mustache Harbor will be performing on Friday, March 1 from 8-11 p.m. at the Crystal Bay Club. Get tickets at Tixr.com.

North Lake Tahoe Arts – Create Your Masterpiece

Participants of all ages are invited to paint, sketch, color, and draw trees. This art activity will inspire each participant to enjoy art materials while creating their own masterpiece to take home and hang on the fridge. We supply the art materials, and you get to have all the fun.

Create Your Masterpiece will be on Saturday, March 2 from 2-5 p.m. at North Lake Tahoe Arts.

North Tahoe Firefighters Association Pancake Breakfast

Come out to the Pancake Breakfast in Tahoe City, right before the Snowfest Parade.

The Pancake Breakfast will be on Saturday, March 2 from 7-11 a.m. at Tahoe City Fire Station. It is $10 per adult, $5 per child (kids under 12). Check out Firetrucks and other equipment. North Tahoe Fire Department merchandise will be on sale as well.

Brewfest

Join Tahoe Tap Haus for their fifth annual Haus Snowfest Brewfest. Edna the art car will once again host four DJs. Stick around after dark for a laser light show. There will be local breweries pouring beer. All benefits go to the Shane McConkey Foundation.

The Brewfest will be on Saturday, March 2 from 12:30-7 p.m. at Tahoe Tap Haus.

Polar Bear Swim at Garwoods

Each year hundreds of spectators line the pier and deck to watch hardy souls brave the frigid waters of Lake Tahoe. Participants swim approximately 250 yards in 39-degree bone chilling water before returning to Gar Woods Bar to minimize their pain. There are also cash prizes!

The Polar Bear Swim will be on Saturday, March 2 at 11:30 a.m. at Garwoods. Entry fee: $35 advance / $40 day of.

Tahoe City Snowfest Parade

The Tahoe City Parade is back. Sign up at Tahoesnowfest.org to take part or come on out to watch as the best and brightest of N. Lake Tahoe compete to see who is the Best In Show ($1000.00 prize), Best Youth Entry, Most Tahoe, and Rookie of the Year! Theme again is Lake Tahoe Mountain Mardi-gras. Parade Route is from the Tahoe Lake School to the light at Hwy 28 and Hwy 89.

Snowfest will be on Saturday, March 2 from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in Downtown Tahoe City.

Sugar Bowl Uphiller

Calling all ski tourers and split borders– rack up as many human-powered laps to the top of Lincoln as you can in a day, all without the help of a chairlift. You can ski for the win or just ski for fun, all uphillers are welcome at this event. Costumes recommended!

Participants can choose the amount of vertical climbing they want to do. Each lap an uphiller completes earns them additional raffle tickets and a better chance at earning sweet prizes during the awards ceremony.

The Sugar Bowl Uphiller will be on Saturday, March 2 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at Sugar Bowl Ski Resort.

Skiitour + After Party with Mo’Steph

A fun-loving DJ/production duo from Whistler, Canada are known for their upbeat “feel-good house music that keeps the vibe groovy” (DJ Mag) as well as channeling a retro ski aesthetic.

Skiitour + After Party with Mo’Steph will be on Saturday, March 2 from 9-11 p.m. at the Crystal Bay Club. Get tickets at Tixr.com.

Tahoe City Dog Pull

This event benefits Palisades Avalanche Dogs.

The Tahoe City Dog Pull will be on Sunday, March 3 from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. at Pete ‘n Peters located at 395 N Lake Blvd in Tahoe City. There’s a $20 admission fee.

The Great Ski Race

The Great Ski Race is the main fundraising event for the Tahoe Nordic Search & Rescue Team, a non-profit all-volunteer organization. Team members, along with community supporters, organize The Great Ski Race, which continues to be one of the largest Nordic ski races west of the Mississippi. Race proceeds are used primarily to purchase equipment for the Team, and to support winter survival and avalanche education programs sponsored and conducted by the Team.

The ski race will be on Sunday, March 3 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at Tahoe Cross Country. Register at https://raceroster.com/events/2024/73531/the-great-ski-race

Dave Nettle’s Ski Touring the Tyrol

Join Alpenglow for the last Winter Speaker Series of the 2023/24 season. Winter Speaker Series founder Dave Nettle will present “Ski Touring the Tyrol” and all proceeds will benefit Slow Food Lake Tahoe.

Dave Nettle will be speaking on Thursday, March 7 from 6-9 p.m. at the Olympic Village Events Center.