Entertainment in Tahoe: SNOWFEST, wine pairing, science talk and more

This week brings SNOWFEST to North Lake Tahoe!

According to the event’s website, “North Lake Tahoe SNOWFEST is the largest winter mountain festival on the West Coast. Our annual event celebrates the best of North Lake Tahoe by showcasing the relationships between the local community and the people who visit. Our mission is to support local nonprofits, public programs, student organizations, and scholarships, through the production of our unique ten-day festival.”

Read all about the many local events planned through March 9 here.

Community Yoga at Incline Village Community Hospital

Incline Village – Join for free Community Yoga from 9 to 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 5 at Incline Village Community Hospital. “Join us for an all-levels practice to build a deeper connection with yourself and your community.” For more information, visit http://www.tfhd.com/ivch/ivch or call 775-833-4100.

Girl Scout Cookie & Wine Pairing

Incline Village – Glasses Wine Bar in Incline Village will hold a “Girl Scout Cookie & Wine Pairing” from 3 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 6. “It’s Back! Our 6th annual Girl Scout Cookie and Wine Pairing is back for 2 days only. On March 6 and March 7, you can taste 5 girl scout cookies paired with a great wine. The format is slightly different this year: Reservations are required. Tastings will be in groups no larger than 4 scheduled every 30 minutes from 3 to 6:30 pm. Ticket prices vary. For more information, visit glasseswinebar.com or call 530-270-9463.”

“How the Thawing of Antarctica Affects the Transport of Heat Throughout the Ocean” at the UC Davis Tahoe Science Center

Incline Village – Join the UC Davis Tahoe Science Center from 5:30 to on 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 6 at 291 Country Club Dr., Incline Village. “Dr. Drew Friedrichs will discuss how melting Antarctic ice shelves reveal how the trillions of tons of ice shelf meltwater produced each year interact with coastal ocean currents, with downstream effects felt globally. Pre-registration required. $10. For more information, visit tahoe.ucdavis.edu or call 775-881-7560.”

Hack Your Coffee Demo

Incline Village – Natural Grocers Incline Village will hold a “Hack Your Coffee Demo” at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 8. “Did you know your coffee can hold the key to unlocking your health potential? Find out how to ‘Hack Your Coffee’ with energizing and health-boosting ingredients like MCT oil, pasture-based butter, spices and sweeteners. Our Nutritional Health Coach will be brewing up FREE samples in the store. Come sip & savor the health benefits today! For more information, visit http://www.naturalgrocers.com/store/incline-village or call 775-298-4467.”

The Record Company at Crystal Bay Casino

Crystal Bay – The Record Company will play at Crystal Bay Casino at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 8. “Live in the Crown Room at Crystal Bay Casino! There’s no superpower necessary when you’ve got the closest thing to a brotherhood that three musicians unrelated by blood can share. The Grammy-nominated trio only amplify the power of their bond on their fourth full-length offering and 2023 debut for Round Hill Records. $27.50 in advance, $32.50 at the door. For more information, visit http://www.crystalbaycasino.com or call 775-833-6333.”

Snow Science Snowshoe Tour at Donner Memorial Park

Truckee – “Join us for a Snow Science Snowshoe Tour at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 8 at Donner Memorial State Park Visitor Center. Led by Sierra Central Snow Laboratory Lead Scientist and Manager, Andrew Schwartz! Dive into the world of a snow scientist and the methods used to measure snow depth and techniques used to forecast snowfall. This is a 1-mile, 1.5-hour tour starting at 1:00 pm. The tour will meet in front of the Donner Memorial State Park Visitor Center. Bring snowshoes, water, snacks, and warm winter clothes. Free. Walk-ins are also welcome! For more information, visit sierrastateparks.org or call 530-583-9911.”

Write Your Life: Memoir Workshop

Incline Village – From 2 to 4 p.m. on Monday, March 10 at Incline Village Library. “Join fellow writers in writing and sharing memorable moments and experiences. Free to attend. For more information, visit http://www.washoecountylibrary.us/libraries/incline-village.php or call 775-832-4130.”

Speaker Series: Navigating Youth Health in a Digital World

Truckee – At 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 11, Tahoe Expedition Academy will hold a talk on “Navigating Youth Health in a Digital World” as part of its annual Speaker Series. “Join TEA for its annual Speaker Series, featuring internationally renowned experts in digital safety, screen time awareness, and parenting in the digital age. Pre-registration required. Free. For more information, visit http://www.tahoeexpeditionacademy.org or call 530-546-5253.”