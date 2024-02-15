Entertainment in Tahoe: Sugar Rush; SheJumps Bevels and Brews; Road to WonderGrass

Road to WonderGrass Tahoe

Blü Egyptian, an indie groove sensation hailing from Northern California, has been making waves on the West Coast music scene for over two years. With three studio albums and two live albums available on all streaming platforms, their music blends bluegrass, funk, reggae, and rock, delivering high-energy shows filled with extended multi-genre jams and entertaining stage antics.

Blü Egyptian will be performing on Friday, Feb. 16 from 8 p.m.-11 p.m. at Alibi Ale works in Incline. Free show!

Nordic Nights at North Tahoe Regional Park

Be at North Tahoe Regional Park for the first Nordic Nights event of the year in the North Tahoe Regional Park. This first event will feature the all-new Pam Emmerich Memorial Pinedrop Trailhead (completed last Fall) and the new Birdie Trail.

Nordic Night will be on Friday, Feb. 16 from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. at North Tahoe Regional Park. This event is free and open to all ages and abilities. Grab your headlamp and join for striding, gliding, skating, hot cocoa, s’mores, and some winter family fun!

The Nomads

The Nomads, a rock supergroup based in Lake Tahoe, consists of local musicians including Kandy Xander, Jeff Martin, Dave Hatchet, George Grass, and Barry Thys. Initially formed for casual jams, the group quickly realized their collective talent and passion for rock and heavy metal. Their diverse repertoire spans artists like Led Zeppelin, Joan Jett, AC/DC, Pat Benatar, and more, creating a dynamic “rock through the decades” cover band experience loved by Tahoe fans. Notably, they recently won Best Band at the Guitar Strings VS Chicken Wings competition.

The Nomads will be performing on Saturday, Feb. 17 from 9 p.m.- 12 p.m. at Alibi Ale Works in Truckee. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 day of show. Get them at https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/6222496

Lake Tahoe Sober Community Snowshoe Hike

Join for a snowshoe hike set to go up Luke’s Run in Carnelian Bay, California. After there will be a post-snowshoe hang and sip at Tahoe Waterman. Even if you do not necessarily identify as sober but are “sober curious,” come! Even if you are in support of others and their sobriety, COME! Of course, it would be greatly appreciated that anyone and everyone who joins will be sober for the event and not plan to use during it.

The snowshoe hike will be on Saturday, Feb. 17 starting at 9 a.m. Meet at Tahoe Waterman at 5166 North Lake Boulevard in Carnelian Bay. If you need snowshoes, contact crowsnestranchtruckee@gmail.com as Tahoe Daves has been kind enough to donate free snowshoe rentals to anyone who will need them!

A Tribute to Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers

At the forefront of legendary Rock and Roll bands, you are sure to find Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers. Since 2003, San Francisco based Petty Theft has been touring the United States performing Tom Petty’s songs true to the originals and in the spirit of the Heartbreakers’ live shows.

Petty Theft will be performing on Saturday, Feb. 17 from 8 p.m.-11 p.m. at the Crystal Bay Club. Get tickets at Tixr.com.

Keller Williams

Keller Williams is an American singer, songwriter and musician who combines elements of bluegrass, folk, alternative rock, reggae, electronica/dance, jazz, funk, along with other assorted genres. He is often described as a ‘one-man jam-band’ due to his frequent use of live phrase looping with multiple instruments.

Keller Williams will be performing on Sunday, Feb. 18 from 8 p.m.-11 p.m. at the Crystal Bay Club. Get tickets at Tixr.com.

February Networking Mixer at Sugar Rush

Join Sugar Bowl for socializing and tubing for their February Networking Mixer and Big Life Connections event at Sugar Rush – Sugar Bowl’s fantastic sledding area. Along with 10 fun tubing lanes, join in for drinks and snacks around the fire pit. The park features 10 distinct lanes for snow tubing thrills with a covered moving carpet to whisk you to the top for more (must be 42″ tall to ride).

The Networking Mixer will be on Thursday, Feb. 22 from 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. at Sugar Bowl Resort. Please RSVP for your entire party to reserve your spot. If you need help registering, please email melissa@truckee.com .

SheJumps Bevels and Brews

SheJumps is hosting a women-led tuning clinic offering hands-on instruction on ski and board maintenance. Participants will learn to sharpen edges and wax bases, essential for navigating varying snow conditions.

Bevels and Brews will be on Thursday, Feb. 22 from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. at Alibi Ale Works in Truckee. The event welcomes women, girls, transgender, cisgender, and non-binary individuals aged 21 and above. Limited to 15 participants, registration costs $10, with onsite craft beer available for purchase. Attendees are required to bring their skis or board. Accommodation requests can be made during registration, and inquiries can be directed to Sarah at sbfield@shejumps.com . It’s a great opportunity to learn new skills, connect with fellow enthusiasts, and discover what SheJumps is all about! Get tickets here .