Entertainment in Tahoe: Tahoe Joy Festival; Truckee Roundhouse Maker Show; Allen Stone

Tail Wagger 5K

Welcome to the 2nd Annual dog-friendly Tail Wagger 5K and 1 Miler! Finally an event for the dogs in the Tahoe Truckee Area. No dog, no problem as the event is open to human runners too.

The Tail Wagger 5K will be on Saturday, June 8 from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. at North Tahoe Regional Park located at 6600 Donner Road, Tahoe Vista, CA 96148.

Wine on the Water

Join the Boys & Girls Club of North Lake Tahoe at Wine on the Water (WOW). Savor a curated selection of wines from Napa Wineries on the shoreline of North Lake Tahoe. Don’t miss this opportunity to raise your glass to great wine, great music, and great futures at Wine on the Water!

Wine on the Water will be on Saturday, June 8 from 12 p.m.-4 p.m. at the North Tahoe Event Center. Get tickets at https://www.bgcnlt.org/wine-on-the-water

Tahoe Joy Festival

Featuring Tahoe favorites Dead Winter Carpenters along with local bands Matt Axton and Badmoon, Coburn Station, Vice Grip, Down the Rabbit Hole with performances by students from Tahoe Truckee School of Music. The festival will raise donations to benefit Tahoe Truckee School of Music & Tahoe City Downtown Association community programs. It will be a fun-filled day of music and local artists, makers, and non-profit organizations as well as food trucks and local breweries with wine selections with the backdrop of beautiful Lake Tahoe. Thanks to the generosity of North Tahoe Chamber’s TOT-TBID Dollars At Work, the Tahoe Joy Festival will be a FREE event for all to enjoy.

The Tahoe Joy Festival will be on Sunday, June 9 from 12 p.m.-6 p.m. at Commons Beach.

Allen Stone

Allen Stone, a soul/R&B luminary, has enraptured global audiences with his electrifying performances and soulful melodies. His genre-defying style, blending funk, gospel, folk-rock, and soul, has garnered critical acclaim and a devoted following. Stone’s journey to musical stardom started in Chewelah, Washington, where his upbringing immersed him in gospel music as a pastor’s son. Stone recently hit the road with Chris Stapleton, further solidifying his status as a tour de force in the music industry. Alongside his prolific touring schedule, Stone has hit national television screens and mentored on ABC’s American Idol. Currently back in the studio, Stone is crafting new music slated for release in 2024.

Stone will be performing on Sunday, June 9 starting at 8 p.m. at the Crystal Bay Club. Get tickets at https://www.crystalbaycasino.com/event/allen-stone-summer-headline-tour/

Truckee Roundhouse Maker Show

Join the Truckee Roundhouse for a celebration of art, community, and ingenuity at their 8th annual Maker Show! This is their largest fundraiser and community event of the year. Celebrate local makers and share in the awe and wonder of their creations. They’ll have an assortment of interactive arts, technologies, hobbies and projects, food trucks, beer, music, art cars, kids activities, tours of the makerspace, a silent auction, and raffle prizes.The Truckee Roundhouse Maker Show will be on Sunday, June 9 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at Truckee Roundhouse. Get tickets at https://www.truckeeroundhouse.org/makershow2024