Entertainment in Tahoe: Telemark Clinic, Chamber Mixer and more

North Tahoe Chamber of Commerce Mixer

TAHOE CITY, CA – North Tahoe Chamber of Commerce will hold a mixer from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, January 23. The mixer will be held at the Sunnyside Restaurant and will include celebrations for “the recipients of the Annual Grant Cycle and showcase the impactful projects funded through the TOT-TBID Dollars At Work program.” Organizers say the mixer is “an excellent opportunity to connect with local business leaders, learn how NTCA grants support a thriving, year-round economy in North Tahoe, and enjoy great food and drinks.” Pre-registration required and “space is limited”. For more information, including ticket pricing, visit northtahoebusiness.org.

IVCBA Workforce Housing Speaker Series: “Unlocking Housing Stock Through Placemate”

INCLINE, CA – IVCBA Housing Committee will hold a speaking session on housing in Incline from 6 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, January 23 at the UNR At Lake Tahoe Prim Library (upstairs). “Based on a community survey last spring,” says the IVCBA Housing Committee, we are “launching a Speaker Series, “Unlocking Housing in Incline Village”. The event is free to attend. For more information, visit ivcba.org or call 775-833-5252.

Triassic Vertebrate Tracks: A Record of the Oldest Mesozoic Tracks From Nevada

RENO, NV – From noon to 1 p.m. on Friday, January 24, Nevada Museum Of Art invites people to “join local Paleontologist Rebecca Hall as she explores Triassic trace fossils in Nevada.” The event will be an opportunity to learn more about the dinosaurs close to home.

Pre-registration required. Tickets are $15 for the general public, free for members, and free for students. For more information, visit http://www.nevadaart.org or call 775-329-3333.

Telemark Clinic at Palisades Tahoe Ski Resort

NORTH LAKE TAHOE, CA – Palisades Tahoe Ski Resort will hold a Telemark Clinic from 9-4 p.m. Saturday, January 26. “Good technique is the key to making elegant free-heel turns and getting the most out of your telemark skis,” say organizers. “Unlock the joy of the telemark turn with our expert instruction! The mornings will focus on technique and integrating more efficient movements into your skiing. The afternoons will be filled with mountain exploration and adapting those skills into your all-mountain skiing (level dependent).” Two dates are available (ability level dependent). The cost is $320 per person, lift ticket/pass and equipment not included. More information at https://www.palisadestahoe.com/events-and-activities/events-calendar/telemark-clinic-1 .

Art at the Airport: Moods in Monochrome Opening Reception

TRUCKEE, CA – Join for the opening reception of Moods in Monochrome on January 29, 2025, from 5 –7 p.m. at the Truckee Tahoe Airport. Be the first to experience this stunning installation, the inaugural exhibit of 2025, featuring black, white, and grayscale works by talented artists from the Truckee Cultural District. Enjoy refreshments and mingle with our featured artists and our creative community.