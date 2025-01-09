Entertainment in Tahoe: TERC talk, Tribute to the Bee Gees and more

UC Davis Tahoe Science Lecture Series: Winter Predictions with Chris Smallcomb, National Weather Service

TAHOE CITY, CA – UC Davis Tahoe Science Center invites people to join them for their popular “Winter Predictions” lecture from 5 to 7 p.m. on January 9 at 725 Granlibakken Rd in Tahoe City. The event is free to attend.

Event organizers invite the public to “Join us as we welcome the fantastic Chris Smallcomb from the Reno office of the NOAA National Weather Service.” For those who can’t make it to Granlibakken, you can find a “Zoom webinar available at the event date and time, using the following link to join https://ucdavis.zoom.us/j/96392113923 , or watch the recorded presentation later on our YouTube channel.”

“You Should Be Dancing – A Tribute to the Bee Gees” at Crystal Bay Casino

NORTH LAKE TAHOE, CA – A tribute show to the Bee Gees will be held at 8:00 p.m. at Crystal Bay Casino on Saturday, January 11.

“There’s something timeless and universally captivating about the music of the Bee Gees that transcends generations,” says the event description. “Their harmonious melodies and disco-infused classics have made them one of the most beloved and enduring acts in music history. Now, imagine bringing the magic of the Bee Gees to your venue, delighting your patrons with an unforgettable night of music, dance, and nostalgia.”

Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. For more information, visit http://www.crystalbaycasino.com or call 775-833-6333.

Avalanche Series Education: “Partner Up”

NORTH LAKE TAHOE, CA – The “final event in the Avalanche Education Series” will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 15 at The Alibi in Truckee, CA. It is part of an annual series of presentations on backcountry mountain safety topics. This week’s presentation will focus on “the critical topic of finding the right partners for your backcountry adventures!”

Event descriptions highlight that “human factors are the primary contributors to backcountry incidents, and backcountry success/fun. That’s why we’re teaming up with SlabLab to create an interactive experience designed to help you meet potential partners and teams for the backcountry. These workshops are for YOU if you like to backcountry ski, splitboard, snowmobile, snowshoe, or just explore snow-covered mountains.”

The event is free to attend. Find more information at https://tahoemountainsports.com/blogs/events/partner-up-avalanche-education-series-4 .