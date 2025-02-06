Entertainment in Tahoe: Tracorum, Big Game watch and more

Performance Nutrition for the Everyday Athlete with Dr. Dana Lis

TAHOE CITY – From 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6, at Sunnyside Restaurant & Lodge, join “nutritionist, Dr. Dana Lis, PD, PhD, CPT, ISAK1, who will discuss the latest evidence on these key topics: maintaining and building muscle mass, reducing injury risk or severity (including concussion) and accelerating return to performance after injury, and fortifying your body’s largest immune organ (the gut).” Tickets are $10 and purchase is required. For more information, visit tahoe.ucdavis.edu or call 775-881-7560.

Tracorum & Bon Bon Vivant at Crystal Bay Casino

NORTH LAKE TAHOE – At 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, Tracorum & Bon Bon Vivant will play The Red Room at Crystal Bay Casion. “Tracorum’s contagious musical journeying is a blend of southern rock, soul, honky tonk, and roots americana with a rhythmic diversity that adds elements of funk, Latin-Caribbean and gospel stomp to their unique sound. Led by New Orleans flavored pianist and singer Fletcher Nielsen, great songwriting, classic R&B and strong vocals are the backbone of this all star bay area band that has won the hearts of fans worldwide with their spirit filled, energy charged, eclectic live shows.” Tickets are $15. For more information, visit http://www.crystalbaycasino.com or call 775-833-6333.

Alo: Tour D’amour XVIII w/ Glitterfox at Crystal Bay Casino

NORTH LAKE TAHOE – Alo: Tour D’amour XVIII w/ Glitterfox will play at 8 p.m. at Crystal Bay Casino Saturday, Feb. 8. Ticket purchase required, with tickets selling for $27 in advance and $32 at the doors. For more information, visit http://www.crystalbaycasino.com or call 775-833-6333.

The Big Game Watch Party

NORTH LAKE TAHOE – “The Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the Crown Room! The fun begins on Sun. Feb. 9th at 1 pm and kickoff at 3:30 p.m. Food, Drinks, $500 Squares Pool, Swag, Giveaways & More!” For more information, visit http://www.crystalbaycasino.com or call 775-833-6333.