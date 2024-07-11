Entertainment in Tahoe: Truckee Brewfest, Wild Lotus

Nerd Halen

Nerd Halen is a supergroup featuring Hal Sparks, an actor and comedian known from shows like Lab Rats, Talk Soup, Dude Where’s My Car, and Queer As Folk. Sparks is a dynamic frontman with a voice reminiscent of David Lee Roth and Sammy Hagar. Caleb Rapoport, a lead guitarist and EVH GEAR artist, conceived the idea of blending high-energy Van Halen music with nerdy comedy. Victor Broden, a bass player and musical director with a resume featuring over 40 major-label artists, delivers the signature Van Halen high harmonies. Jeff Page, a veteran of the L.A. tribute band scene, expertly plays Alex Van Halen’s challenging drum parts. This supergroup combines humor with a serious commitment to honoring Van Halen’s original recordings, making Nerd Halen a must-see and hear experience.

Nerd Halen will be performing on Friday, July 12 from at 8 p.m. at the Crystal Bay Club. Get tickets at https://www.tixr.com/groups/crystalbaycasino/events/nerd-halen-98712

Junior Golf Day

Tee up for a day of fun at Junior Golf Day! Stop by the Old Greenwood Golf Course in Truckee for this FREE event featuring demos by PGA TOUR pros, special appearances, and a First Tee Skills Challenge. Lunch is provided for all junior participants, courtesy of Alpine Insurance. Families are welcome!

Junior Gold Day will be on Friday, July 12 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Register at https://barracudachampionship.com/junior-golf-day2/ .

Wild Lotus Yoga Festival

This lakeside event celebrates the local Tahoe-Truckee wellness community with a day full of yoga, meditation, and music. Attendees can immerse themselves in a variety of yoga classes, workshops, and educational talks led by stellar presenters, all while enjoying the serene surroundings of Lake Tahoe. The festival welcomes both seasoned yogis and newcomers, offering activities for everyone. This year’s theme is “Find Your Wild & Reclaiming Your Wild Self.” Enjoy performances by MC YOGI, DJ Drez, 10000 Buddhas, Marti Nikko, and local talents like Amber Campion and Kellee Rich. The event also features local artisans, vendors, and food trucks, with offerings including morning SUP yoga classes, an opening ceremony with a Washoe Tribe land acknowledgment, tea lounge workshops, yoga X DJ classes, sound healings, guided meditation, and a sunset concert. For more details, visit http://www.wildlotusyogafestival.com .

The Wild Lotus Yoga Fest will be on Saturday, July 13 at the North Tahoe Event Center in Kings Beach. For more details, visit http://www.wildlotusyogafestival.com .

Truckee Brewfest

Join for the 16th Annual Truckee Brewfest, hosted by the Truckee Optimist Club. Enjoy award-winning craft breweries, homebrews, live music, and festival food.

The Truckee Brewfest will be on Saturday, July 13 from 1 p.m.-5 p.m. at Truckee Regional Park. Get tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2024-truckee-brewfest-featuring-the-blues-monsters-tickets-718068039837?aff=ebdssbdestsearch .