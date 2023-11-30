Entertainment in Tahoe: Truckee Festive Friday Kick-off; Alibi Ale Works 9th Anniversary Party; 3rd Annual Holiday Block Party

Community Holiday Tree Lighting

Mark your calendars and get ready to light the holiday tree in Downtown Kings Beach! Event will include pictures with Santa, live music from local youth groups, soup, hot chocolate, and crafts for all ages!

The tree lighting will be on Friday, Dec. 1 from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. at the North Tahoe Event Center located at 8318 N. Lake Blvd., Kings Beach.

Truckee Festive Friday Kick-off

Get in the holiday spirit in early December! Festive Fridays are back in Downtown Truckee with the first today! Enjoy free parking and festive events like a polar express pajama party, date night, sip and shop and more! Plus stroll through downtown’s winter wonderland holiday lights.

The first Festive Friday will be today, Friday, Dec. 1 from 4 p.m.-8 p.m. in Downtown Truckee.

Glenshire Elementary Holiday Breakfast

Join Glenshire Elementary for their largest fundraiser of the year! Order tickets in advance and get a photo with Santa included. There will be a pancake breakfast with a silent auction, arts, crafts, games, and more!

The Glenshire Elementary Holiday Breakfast will be on Saturday, Dec. 2 from 8 a.m.- 11 a.m. Order tickets in advance at Zeffy.com and get a photo with Santa included. It’s a pancake breakfast with a silent auction, arts, crafts, games, and more!

Holiday Open House

Enjoy live music featuring Touch of Gold, Junior Ranger activities, special deals in the gift shop, and cookies! Junior Ranger activities include painting the Chinese Double Happiness symbol, the Interdependence River, a Donner Party coloring activity, and animal pelts of local wildlife species.

The open house will be on Saturday, Dec. 2 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Donner Memorial State Park located 12593 Donner Pass Rd. This is a free event! But there is a $5 parking fee ($4 for visitors 62 and up).

Alibi Ale Works 9th Anniversary Party

Break out the flapper dresses and bow ties for the Alibi 9th Anniversary Speakeasy Party. There will be a jazz quartet and a dance floor! Their brewers will be on hand, pouring some special and rare beers. Come celebrate! No cover. 21+.

The party will be on Saturday, Dec. 2 from 7 p.m.-10 p.m at Alibi Ale Works in Incline Village.

Private Photo Experience with Santa

Experience the joy and magic of Santa and the North Pole right in the heart of Historic Truckee!

Photos with Santa will be on Saturday, Dec. 2 from 12 p.m.-11:59 p.m. in Downtown Truckee located 10015 W River Street. Go to Riverrailevents.com for prices and session options!

3rd Annual Holiday Block Party

The Tahoe Food Hub, Truckee Roundhouse, and Sierra Community House, are hosting the 3nd Annual Holiday Block Party – an event connecting our local community with local farmers and artisan makers. Featuring a winter farmers market, craft fair, and non-profit open house. Enjoy music, food, and drink while shopping for local organic produce, specialty foods, and local crafts!

The block party will be on Thursday, Dec. 7 from 4:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. at Truckee Aiport’s Non-profit Row located at 12116 Chandelle Way (across from the new Raley’s off Soaring Way).