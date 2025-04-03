Entertainment in Tahoe: Truckee Literary Crawl, MusicWings Performing Arts Showcase & more!

Thursday, April 3rd

Live Music in the Lounge

There will be live music from 6 to 8 p.m. at The Incline Lodge, 1003 Tahoe Boulevard, Incline Village. “Thursdays are for live music! Join us in the lounge and enjoy craft cocktails and live music from 6 PM – 8 PM. For more information, visit theinclinelodge.com or call 775-260-5750.”

Family Story Time at Incline Village Library

Family Story Time will be held at Incline Village Library from 10:30-11 a.m., Incline Village Library, 845 Alder Avenue, Incline Village. “For children of all ages with a focus on enjoying literacy and language as a family. Enjoy stories, fingerplays, and wiggle action as part of the experience to encourage a love of books, empower thinking, stimulate creativity, and promote an overall sense of wellbeing. Stay & Play after the program for more fun with music, STEAM toys, and friends. Pre-registration required. For more information, visit http://www.washoecountylibrary.us/libraries/incline-village.php or call 775-832-4130.” Free to attend.

Transitional Kindergarten & Kindergarten Preview Nights

Transitional Kindergarten & Kindergarten Preview Nights will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at various North Lake Tahoe locations. “Do you have a child who will enter transitional kindergarten (TK) or kindergarten in fall 2025? If so, plan to attend our wonderful TK/Kinder Preview Nights offered at all Tahoe Truckee Unified School District (TTUSD) elementary schools. These informative events, led by our fantastic elementary school principals, will provide all the information you need to set your child up for success within TTUSD. You’ll learn what makes TTUSD the right district for your child and what makes each of our school sites unique. You’ll also receive information on enrollment, our free meal program for all students, and how to apply for bus transportation services. For more information, visit http://www.ttusd.org or call 530-582-2500.”

Friday, April 4th

MusicWings Performing Arts Showcase

MusicWings Performing Arts Showcase will be held from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at Truckee Veteran’s Hall, 10214 High St, Truckee, CA 96161. “MusicWings, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit music scholarship organization, invites you to a showcase featuring Truckee-Tahoe’s finest musical, theatrical, and dance talent. You’ll be tapping your toes and singing along as you witness an inspiring display of local artistry. Join us for an evening filled with incredible performances from our community’s youth. 4:30 p.m.: Doors open and there will be tasty treats, pizza, and adult beverages will be available for purchase throughout the evening. Additionally, a local selection of items and services will be available for bid in the silent auction. 5-7 p.m.: Local youth performances by Truckee HS Jazz Combo, Truckee Dance Factory, TEA Rock Band and others.” More information at https://www.musicwings.org/ .

Spring’s Awakening | Choral Works (Reno – Trinity)

Spring’s Awakening: Choral Works (Reno – Trinity) will be held from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 200 Island Ave, Reno. “The Tahoe Symphony Orchestra and Chorus welcomes the season of renewal with a program that blends reverence, brilliance, and warmth. Featuring two choral masterpieces that capture both devotion and joy, we shine a spotlight on the power of the human voice through our esteemed TOCCATA Chorus. For more information, visit toccatatahoe.org or call 775-524-2175.”

Wild & Scenic Film Festival

Wild & Scenic Film Festival will be held at the Fox Cultural Hall, 8707 N Lake Blvd, Kings Beach, CA 96143. “Join Mountain Area Preservation (MAP) for the 9th Annual Wild & Scenic Film Festival – On Tour in North Lake Tahoe! Celebrate Earth Month 2024 with us on April 4th and 5th at the Fox Cultural Hall in Kings Beach, CA. As the nation’s premier environmental film festival, this event will inspire and activate audiences with 1.5 hours of awe-inspiring films focused on environmental issues, adventure, social justice, and youth-driven stories. MAP’s custom film program will take place on Friday, April 4th, and Saturday, April 5th, from 5:30 to 9:00 p.m. Tickets go on sale March 4th, online only. Tickets are $15.” For more details on the festival, sponsors, and event information, visit mountainareapreservation.org/wsff .

Saturday, April 5th

Truckee Literary Crawl

Truckee Literary Crawl will be held from 1 to 8 p.m., at various locations throughout Downtown Truckee. “The inaugural Truckee Literary Crawl will be a FREE community literary event featuring more than 40 authors, writers, poets and creatives reading and performing at locations in downtown Truckee. Free. For more information, visit yourtahoeguide.com or call 530-546-5995.”

Artists Reception for Wildlife Exhibit

Artists Reception for Wildlife Exhibit will be held at 4 p.m. at North Tahoe Arts, 380 N Lake Blvd, Tahoe City. “Come meet the artists that are a part of our new exhibit, Wildlife Flora and Fauna of the Tahoe Region. Refreshments and light snacks will be served. For more information, visit http://www.northtahoearts.org or call 530-581-2787.”

Spring it On at Northstar

Norhtstar Resort will gold its “Spring it On” event all day on Saturday, April 5th. “Join us at Northstar California Resort for a fun-filled spring weekend! Test your skills and see if you can make it across the icy pond without taking a chilly dip, or show off your skills in the rail jam. This event is perfect for thrill-seekers and spectators alike. Don’t miss out on the chance to show off your best moves and enjoy the springtime vibes at Northstar. More information at https://www.northstarcalifornia.com .” Ticket pricing varies.

Sunday, April 6th

Spring’s Awakening | Choral Works (Carson Valley)

Spring’s Awakening | Choral Works (Carson Valley) will be held from 3-5 p.m. at CVIC Hall, 1604 Esmeralda Ave, Minden. “The Tahoe Symphony Orchestra and Chorus welcomes the season of renewal with a program that blends reverence, brilliance, and warmth. Featuring two choral masterpieces that capture both devotion and joy, we shine a spotlight on the power of the human voice through our esteemed TOCCATA Chorus. For more information, visit toccatatahoe.org or call 775-524-2175.” Pricing varies.

Tahoe Donner Downhill Ski Resort Closing Day

“Tahoe Donner Downhill Ski Resort will close on April 6 for the 2024/25 season. Come enjoy one last day of shredding! Thank you to all our members and guests for joining us this winter—we appreciate your support and enthusiasm! We look forward to welcoming you back next season with a brand-new ski lodge and another great year on the slopes.”

Old 97’S at Crystal Bay Casino

The Old 97’S will play at 8 p.m. at The Crown Room, 14 State Highway 28, Crystal Bay. “Old 97’s is an American rock band from Dallas, Texas. Formed in 1992, they have released thirteen studio albums, two full extended plays, shared split duty on another, and they have one live album. Their most recent release is titled American Primitive. Tickets are $25. For more information, visit http://www.crystalbaycasino.com or call 775-833-6333.”

Tuesday, April 8th

Public Tours at the Tahoe Science Center

Public Tours are available at 11 a.m. at the Tahoe Science Center, 201 Country Club Dr., Incline Village. “Dive into Lake Tahoe without getting wet! Explore interactive exhibits, learn about the lake ecosystem, and why it’s changing and find out how you can keep Tahoe blue. When you visit the Tahoe Science Center, you learn the latest findings from the world-class UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center (TERC), a global leader in research, education, and public outreach on lakes. Ticket purchase & pre-registration required. $5-$10. For more information, visit tahoe.ucdavis.edu or call 775-881-7560.”

Tuesday Night Karaoke at the Paddle Wheel Saloon

Tuesday Night Karaoke will be held at 8 p.m. at The Paddle Wheel Saloon, 120 Country Club Dr., Incline Village. “The Paddle Wheel has become the hot spot for Karaoke anywhere around North Lake Tahoe. Every Tuesday night, you will enjoy free admission and a great vibe to throw down your favorite tunes with all your peeps. Hosted By DJ Mitchslap. Come see what its all about! Free For more information, call 775-831-2596.”

Truckee History Presentation on Logging Railroads and Hobart Mills

A Truckee History Presentation on Logging Railroads and Hobart Mills will be held at 5:30 at the Tahoe-Truckee Airport, 10356 Truckee Airport Rd Truckee CA 96161. “The Museum of Truckee History presents “Truckee’s Logging Railroads and Life in a Lumber Town”, by Dan Cobb and Judy DePuy. Free to attend. More information at https://museumoftruckeehistory.org . Doors open at 5:30 and the presentation will begin at 6:00.”

Wednesday, April 9

Truckee Chamber Lunch & Learn: “Sustainability Practices for Businesses: Single-Use Plastic Bottle and Paper Carton Ordinance”

Truckee Chamber will host a Lunch & Learn event from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. at the Truckee Town Hall, 10183 Truckee Airport Rd Truckee CA 96161. “Join us for an informative Lunch & Learn on sustainability practices for small businesses, presented by the Town of Truckee, Keep Truckee Green Team! This session will cover the latest policies and programs available to support your business in going green and reducing its environmental impact. Free for Members, $20 for Future Members. More information at https://truckee.com/ .”